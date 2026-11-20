When Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero went their separate ways at the end of 2025, it did not make sense. Their partnership was not in crisis. They had won six Grand Slam titles and carried Alcaraz to the top of the world rankings, which made the sudden decision to break up a winning formula all the harder to fathom. It was that puzzle Rafael Nadal was asked to unpick when the conversation turned to the split between his two fellow Spaniards.

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Speaking to Diario Sport, the retired 22-time Grand Slam champion saw neither scandal nor cause for concern, treating the whole affair as an ordinary feature of modern sport.

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“I think it’s logical in the world we live in,” Nadal stated in Spanish. “These are things you see every day in every sport, and life goes on. The reality is that Carlos has continued to do very well without Juan Carlos.”

“We already know what Carlos is: a superathlete.” The 40-year-old then reflected on his own coaching setup over the years.

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“I’ve never fired anyone in my life. This is a different situation,” Nadal said, explaining how settled his own career had been. “I was practically a person with the same team throughout my career, beyond the very advanced moment of my career in 2018, when Toni decided to take a step aside. But I really haven’t said goodbye to anyone in my life.”

Imago TENNIS : Rolex Paris Masters – Paris – 25/10/2025 Juan Carlos Ferrero coach Carlos Alcaraz and Carlos Alcaraz Spain during the Rolex Paris Masters at Paris La Defense Arena on October 25, 2025 in Nanterre, France. Photo by Federico Pestellini / PSNewz ParisFrance PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxBEL Copyright: xFedericoxPestellinix

It was not really an assessment of Alcaraz, but instead a statement of the fact that they have approached their teams in different ways. Nadal also backed Ferrero to flourish on his next project.

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“Juan Carlos will surely continue to do very well without Carlos, and he has been what he has been at the tennis level, and as a coach, he will surely continue to succeed,” Nadal predicted.

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Ferrero has taken on his next role as Ben Shelton’s coach. The former world No. 1 will work alongside Shelton’s father, Bryan, as part of a team to support the lefty’s progress. The Spaniard is currently in Turin as Shelton has reached the semifinals of the event, where he will face Alcaraz.

It’s a clash to watch for multiple reasons. It will be the first time Ferrero and Alcaraz will be on opposite sides of the court. Additionally, after serving four months out due to a wrist injury, Alcaraz made a comeback at the US Open, where Shelton denied the Spaniard his title defense in the quarterfinals.

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Two Spaniards, two very different team journeys

Nadal’s uncle, Toni, guided him from boyhood through the bulk of his major-winning years, stepping back only late in the piece, after which Carlos Moya and Francisco Roig carried the team forward. The backbone of Nadal’s team has remained fairly constant for nearly 20 years.

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For Alcaraz’s part, Ferrero had coached him for some seven years, moulding a teenage prospect into a multiple Grand Slam champion and world No. 1. His longtime assistant Samuel Lopez took over the helm of the group in the post-Ferrero era.

In his very first major without Ferrero, Alcaraz won the 2026 Australian Open, beating Novak Djokovic in the final to become the youngest man to complete the Career Grand Slam. He then added the Paris Masters, Vienna, Tokyo, and Qatar titles, making him the only player on tour to win trophies at 500, 1000, and Grand Slam level in 2026. What’s most impressive, he accomplished it despite missing about four and a half months of the season due to injury.

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Those results are proof that what could have been a destabilizing moment turned into a seamless transition, and therefore Nadal also didn’t dress up his assessment. Alcaraz has shown that his talent is not dependent on any single voice in his corner, while Ferrero will focus on replicating his progress with the American No. 1.