Rafael Nadal Opens Up on What Really Made Him Change His Mind About Doing the Documentary

Just two days ago, Netflix unveiled the official trailer for ‘RAFA’, a powerful documentary on Rafael Nadal, set to premiere globally on May 29. Produced by Skydance Sports, it provides unprecedented access to the 22-time Grand Slam champion, uncovering the heart and determination behind his legendary competitiveness. Yet, Rafa, long shy of the spotlight, admits he never intended to make the series but finally shared why he agreed to participate.

“I had a conversation with David Ellison, he’s the owner of Sky Dance, now Paramount, and I think he convinced me that it was the right moment to do it,” Nadal said during the latest episode of the “Served” podcast with Andy Roddick.

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“That’s something that’s going to stay forever there, and in some way I mean an athlete like me should leave that know,” he later added, emphasizing the legacy aspect of the project.

Nadal explained that Ellison also reassured him that his family would be comfortable with the constant presence of cameras. “So in some way I understand he explained to me the project, and I was very well convinced talking with my family, okay, they were fine with that, and in some way I think I am happy that I did,” Nadal said.

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Imago TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Spanish former tennis player Rafael Nadal speaks during a branding partnership event during Day 14 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Saturday, January 31, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260131166489562820

He also described how the team helped everyone adjust. “It was tough at the beginning for everyone, but later on we had a great team that made us feel comfortable, and my family got used to that, and I think it’s something that we’re going to have it forever.”

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Regarding why he had declined previous offers during his playing days, Nadal said, “I refused, especially because I didn’t want to bother my team and my family, because I am used to staying under the cameras. No, but not them. So I don’t want to put them in that position.”

Across four episodes, the documentary follows Nadal and the team that has stood by him over the years, showcasing the dedication, sacrifice, and resilience required to remain at the top.

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From his historic dominance on the Paris clay courts to his defining rivalries with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, RAFA revisits the milestones of his career while revealing the man behind the legend: the pain, pressure, and determination to keep moving forward even when his body seemed unable to continue.

The documentary also captures the emotional and human side of Nadal, giving fans an intimate look into the moments they rarely see beyond the court.

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Now set to premiere globally, Nadal calls RAFA the closest fans will get to seeing him in his truest form, sharing both his triumphs and struggles in unparalleled detail.

Rafael Nadal stays open and candid about his upcoming documentary

RAFA traces the full journey of Rafael Nadal, beginning with the first racquet he picked up at age 3 and ending with his final professional match in November 2024. Yet the documentary’s emotional core revolves around the events of 2024 itself.

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The series delves deeply into Nadal’s injuries, his decision to retire, his experience becoming a father, and, ultimately, his farewell at Roland Garros. That goodbye ended painfully with a R1 defeat to Alexander Zverev in the same stadium where Nadal won 14 of his 22 Grand Slams.

According to Netflix, every episode is centered around what they describe as Nadal’s “most constant rival”: his own body. The documentary does not attempt to glorify every aspect of his career. Instead, Nadal wanted the series to honestly capture both the success and the struggles that shaped him throughout his journey.

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“I believe it’s a genuine documentary that doesn’t paint everything in rosy colors, and combines my sporting career with the difficulties I have faced,” Nadal told AFP shortly before the screening of the first of four episodes in the Spanish capital.

The Spaniard also emphasized that honesty was the foundation of the project. “I think I’ve been quite transparent about my life and everything that has happened to me. I’ve been honest, and it’s my story,” he added.

Much of the documentary was filmed during the final season of his career, when Nadal was desperately trying to return to full fitness after major physical setbacks.

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“The documentary was filmed during that final season while I was still playing, trying to come back from injury and hip surgery,” he said. “And I didn’t succeed. I tried to stay competitive, but I couldn’t get back to 100%. That whole process was filmed: the doubts, the uncertainty, and then acceptance of the situation.”

With the documentary set to release during this year’s Roland Garros, fans are now moments away from finally seeing the deeply personal side of Nadal’s life and career that remained hidden throughout his legendary time on tour.