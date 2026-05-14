Rafael Nadal Rejects Growing Rumors About Career Move as Excitement Builds Around Two Major Projects

Back in 2017, when asked about one day becoming president of his beloved Real Madrid, Rafael Nadal quietly admitted, “I would like to be president.” That old confession roared back to life when current chief Florentino Perez called for fresh elections, with fans dreaming Nadal’s deliberate break from sport was leading him toward the Bernabéu throne. But Nadal has now silenced the frenzy himself, making it clear that his heart remains fixed on the meaningful projects currently shaping his post-tennis chapter.

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“I have read reports that link me to possibly being a candidate for the presidency of Real Madrid,” Nadal wrote on X. “I would like to clarify that these reports are not true,” dismissing the reports linking him with a bid for Real Madrid’s presidency.

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The timing of the rumors made the situation even more dramatic for fans of the Madrid-based club. Current president Florentino Perez announced on Tuesday during a wide-ranging press conference that he would call for fresh elections despite his current mandate running until 2029.

That announcement immediately opened the door for speculation about potential challengers.

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Perez has dominated the club’s leadership structure for years and has faced little political resistance during recent elections. He was elected unopposed in each of Real Madrid’s previous five presidential elections, which took place in 2009, 2013, 2017, 2021, and 2025.

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Because of that history, even the smallest rumor about a new challenger quickly became major national news.

The speculation intensified after a report from Barcelona-based outlet La Vanguardia emerged on Wednesday. According to the report, Enrique Riquelme, the chief executive of renewable energy company Cox Energy, was considering a joint presidential run alongside David Mesonero, an executive at Iberdrola, another major Spanish renewable energy company. Nadal’s name soon became attached to the proposed project.

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The same report claimed that Nadal had been approached as part of the possible presidential plan. That detail instantly fueled conversations across both football and tennis communities, especially because Nadal previously admitted years ago that he would love to become Real Madrid president one day.

For many fans, the rumors suddenly felt believable rather than fictional. However, sources briefed on the matter strongly denied that any discussions had actually taken place with the former tennis superstar.

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Those sources, speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to publicly discuss the situation, dismissed the claims linking Nadal to active election talks. That response quickly cooled the growing frenzy.

Instead of entering football politics, Nadal’s attention now appears firmly fixed on the major personal projects preparing for release this month.

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One of those projects arrives on Friday, May 15, when the newly renovated Rafael Nadal Museum officially opens its doors. Located within the Rafa Nadal Academy facilities in Mallorca, the museum has undergone a complete transformation. The new concept promises visitors a far deeper and more immersive experience than before.

Another major project arrives later this month through Netflix. The streaming platform officially announced that RAFA, a documentary series about Nadal’s life and career, will premiere on May 29. The announcement immediately generated strong reactions from tennis fans worldwide.

The newly released poster shows Nadal lying flat on the clay with the tagline “A life beyond limits.” A second poster features a close-up profile image filled with sweat and concentration alongside Nadal’s quote: “To reach the top, you have to go near the limit.” Both images reflect the physical and emotional intensity that defined his career for nearly two decades.

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Even though Nadal is not entering the Real Madrid presidential race now, his emotional connection with the club remains undeniable, and his long-standing dream of one day becoming president still feels alive somewhere in the future.

Rafael Nadal and Real Madrid share a bond built on loyalty

Rafael Nadal has never tried to hide his deep emotional connection with Real Madrid. Throughout his legendary tennis career, he regularly appeared at the Santiago Bernabéu to support the club he has loved since childhood. For Spanish sports fans, Nadal and Real Madrid have almost always felt connected.

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The speculation did not appear completely out of nowhere. Nadal himself has openly discussed the possibility of becoming Real Madrid president one day in the past. His comments over the years have kept the conversation alive among supporters and media alike.

Back in 2023, Nadal addressed the subject during an interview when he was asked directly about becoming club president someday. Instead of dismissing the idea entirely, he gave a thoughtful and cautious response.

“One has to know if one is capable of doing those types of things. I’m pretty realistic with myself, I know more or less my limitations, and in that (being president), I don’t know whether I’d be capable or I wouldn’t be capable. But time will tell.”

Since stepping away from full-time competition, discussions about Nadal’s future ambitions have only grown stronger. In Spain, especially, many believe his influence could eventually move beyond tennis.

The former World No. 1 returned to the topic again in late 2025 during an interview with Movistar. This time, his tone sounded even more reflective as he spoke about the possibility of taking on such responsibility in the future.

“Right now, they have the best man for the job. I don’t know… On a conceptual level, it must be a beautiful position to have,” Rafa said. “If I were to consider it, I would have to do so when I’m ready. Part of me would like to be in a position where I could consider it, but I don’t know.”

For now, Nadal has clearly dismissed suggestions that he is entering the presidential race. Still, his emotional bond with Real Madrid remains as strong as ever, and many fans continue to believe that one day they could see him leading the Spanish club from the president’s chair.