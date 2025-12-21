Rafael Nadal Returns to Tour With a Surprising Twist for Rising Stars

The Next Gen ATP Finals championship stage is set, with last year’s runner-up Learner Tien again staring down Alexander Blockx, the same rival who beat him in a prior major final. As anticipation intensifies, Rafael Nadal has also returned to the business end of the event for a second straight year, now serving as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation. The 39-year-old, 22-time Grand Slam titan is in Jeddah to elevate the tour’s 20-and-under showcase with a surprising twist for emerging stars.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nadal remained active in Jeddah during the Next Gen ATP Finals. A press release stated that Nadal spent Saturday afternoon hosting a tennis clinic for Saudi Arabia’s Special Olympics team and other children. A meet-and-greet with fans followed. The winner of the Next Gen ATP Finals will also receive a private visit from Nadal after the final.

On Friday, the Fan Zone at the event moved into a louder gear when the 22-time Grand Slam champion made a special appearance. Nadal still wore a cast on his right hand and wrist after recent surgery, but his arm was no longer in a sling. He spent a long stretch posing for photographs with Saudi fans in cool evening conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later watched the all-Spanish match between Rafael Jodar and Martin Landaluce. Landaluce trains at Nadal’s academy in Mallorca. Nadal serves as an ambassador for the Saudi Tennis Federation, a role he accepted at the start of 2024. He plans to stay in Jeddah through Sunday’s final of the 20-and-under competition at King Abdullah Sports City.

His ambassadorial duties focus on promoting tennis throughout the Kingdom. His involvement includes encouraging grassroots participation, supporting training programs, and helping plan long-term development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even hours ago, he posted several images on Instagram and added the caption, “Enjoying the first hours in Jeddah at the @nextgenfinals! Nice opportunity to watch some great matches and spend time with the young players from @sauditennis. It’s great to see how tennis keeps growing here 👏🏻”.

And now with the title match approaching, attention turns again to Nadal as the Spanish icon has already shared his thoughts on returning to the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Rafael Nadal shares thoughts on returning to Next Gen Finals

Nadal completed similar activities in Jeddah last year. He attended a meet-and-greet, took part in a prize-giving ceremony at a U14 STF tournament, and led a clay-court coaching clinic for young Saudi talent at The Racquet Space.

He also visited the Onyx Arena to meet players in the first wheelchair tennis event held in Saudi Arabia. Nadal met Team Saudi’s Davis Cup squad during the same trip. He later joined a roundtable discussion with ATP Tour players Jakub Mensik, Alex Michelsen, and Joao Fonseca. Fonseca went on to win the 20-and-under showcase.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rafael Nadal said he is pleased to return to Jeddah for this year’s Next Gen ATP Finals. He noted in a press release, “Coming back to Jeddah for the Next Gen ATP Finals is something I am looking forward to,” and emphasized the warm reception he has received. He stated, “I’ve been given the warmest of welcomes in Saudi Arabia and I feel there is a real energy for tennis.”

He reiterated his development mission. Nadal said, “As I have been saying, it’s my goal to help inspire the next generation, in Saudi Arabia and around the world.” He explained that working with the Saudi Tennis Federation is part of that mission. He noted the improvement he has seen and said he wants to support it.

He later added, “Working together with the STF [Saudi Tennis Federation] to develop the huge potential of tennis in the Kingdom that has already made impressive progress is one key element.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“The reason for me to come back is to see the development at all levels and to help towards that goal.” He said he wants young people to discover the sport. Nadal stated, “I’m very proud to help more kids pick up a racquet, compete, or simply discover something new that they love.”

With Nadal back on site, attention now shifts to the final between Learner Tien and Alexander Blockx. They will face each other again with high stakes.

Tien was asked about his previous meeting with Blockx in the 2023 Australian Open junior final. He said, “The only thing I remember is that [it] was the most heartbreaking loss of my life to that point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He was also asked about his performance last year in Jeddah. He admitted, “He just kind of ran away with it,” referring to eventual winner Joao Fonseca. He stated, “I’m obviously trying to not let that happen again.”

The question now is whether Tien can adjust and win this time. What do you think the final result will be? Share your thoughts below!