Rafael Nadal’s Uncle Toni Partially Blames Carlos Alcaraz Behind Shock Coaching Split

Everybody knows the partnership between Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero ranks among the most successful coach-player collaborations the sport has ever seen. That’s why Ferrero’s closing words, “I would have liked to continue” hit so hard, and why the sudden split sent shockwaves through the tennis world. Now, Rafael Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, is partially placing the responsibility on Alcaraz himself.

In the hours and days following Ferrero’s abrupt dismissal, Spanish media reports insisted that Alcaraz had no role in the decision, a narrative Toni Nadal firmly rejects. He believes it’s simply unrealistic to think Ferrero was let go without Alcaraz’s involvement or approval.

“I understand that nothing is done without Carlos’ approval, of course,” said the man who helped shape Rafael Nadal into one of the greatest players in tennis history, speaking to CLAY and RG Media recently.

Toni Nadal admitted he was surprised by Juan Carlos Ferrero’s dismissal after seven years working with Carlos Alcaraz, a partnership that produced six Grand Slam titles and took the young Spaniard to world No. 1. Nadal criticized the way the split unfolded, calling it strange that Ferrero was reportedly given just 48 hours to respond to a new contract. “It’s a bit strange after a seven-year relationship to be rushed into making such decisions,” he said.

For context, the pair’s yearly contract renewal had always been a routine formality. This time, though, the process dragged on. When the new offer finally arrived, it came two weeks late and included a strict 48-hour deadline.

According to reports, Ferrero was uncomfortable with the terms and sent back a counter-offer. That proposal was rejected, and the relationship ended there, at least based on sources familiar with the situation.

Still, neither Carlos Alcaraz nor Juan Carlos Ferrero has publicly confirmed these details. The silence has only fueled speculation, especially given how abruptly one of the sport’s most successful partnerships came to an end.

Toni Nadal, however, believes the split reflects the 22-year-old’s personal evolution. As the young star grew older and more successful, Nadal feels his confidence and influence increased, possibly changing the dynamic. But did he really change?

Change or not, questions have been raised about Carlos Alcaraz’s professionalism off the court. Just days earlier, CLAY had asked Ferrero directly that last year you said that the 22-year-old needs to be more professional off the court. So What did the coach mean by that. Ferrero explained it was about learning “when to really work, when to rest, when to be focused,” adding that modern players often struggle with reality because they are “treated very well everywhere.”

Ferrero also made it clear his comments were never meant as a personal attack. He said Alcaraz is “improving a lot,” praised the team around him for keeping the star grounded, and emphasized his “very humble character.” Despite that, the situation has drawn strong reactions, with a former pro reportedly calling the Spaniard’s decision to sack Ferrero over money “ridiculous,” even if there appears to be no bitterness between player and coach.

Carlos Alcaraz slammed over money dispute

Former French pro Guy Forget has now weighed in on the split between Carlos Alcaraz and Juan Carlos Ferrero, reacting to what he sees as the end of an era for Spanish tennis. Reports have suggested that disagreements over contract terms and financial value played a role in the breakup, something Forget finds hard to understand given Alcaraz’s commercial and sporting success.

Speaking to Tennis Actu, Forget said it would be “a little strange” if money was truly the deciding factor. He pointed out that the revenue generated by stars like Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner is so massive that it’s difficult to imagine a coach of Ferrero’s stature not being paid his “fair value.”

“I would find it a little strange, because today the sums generated by Carlos Alcaraz or Jannik Sinner are so disproportionate that… I mean, a coach like Juan Carlos Ferrero today, I can’t imagine that he couldn’t be paid at his fair value,” he said.

Forget went further, calling the situation “ridiculous” if finances were indeed the reason for the split. He explained, “It’s frankly ridiculous, because a player who has to generate, I don’t know, 30 million euros a year, who pays his coach 800,000 or 1,500,000… at the end, it brings him so much more than he can ‘pay’, in any case.”

Regardless of the reasons, the partnership had been building momentum season after season, and its end now clearly marks the close of an era. Ferrero played a key role in shaping Carlos Alcaraz’s identity and competitive mindset, and with the split now public, the Spaniard has named Samuel Lopez as his main coach for the upcoming season.