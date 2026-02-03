Rafael Nadal Sets Boundary With Reporter During Australia Exit as Security Steps In

Earlier this week, Rafael Nadal returned to the Australian Open for the first time since retiring in 2024, watching an epic Novak Djokovic–Carlos Alcaraz clash at Rod Laver Arena. But the script shifted off court, as the 22-time Grand Slam champion’s outing turned chaotic when he was unexpectedly mobbed at an Australian airport while departing the country.

Rafael Nadal faced an unusual moment while leaving Australia as he was escorted by security amid heavy fan attention. The Spaniard was surrounded by supporters when a reporter tried to approach him during the hectic airport scene.

The reporter politely asked, “Rafa, can I ask you two questions, please. Just two questions?” Nadal remained calm and respectful despite the chaos around him and the growing crowd pressing in.

He declined the request without confrontation. “I’m so sorry. I (unclear) plenty of things. I’m very sorry, but I cannot.” The moment quickly spread online and added to Nadal’s long history with the media.

Across his illustrious 23-year career, Nadal has experienced several memorable and heated encounters with journalists. While often composed, he has never hesitated to push back when questions crossed personal or professional boundaries.

One notable incident occurred in 2021 at the ATP Finals. Nadal had just lost 6-2, 6-4 to Alexander Zverev in his opening group match and was addressing the media afterward.

During the press conference, Italian reporter Ubaldo Scanagatta asked whether Nadal’s focus had changed after marrying longtime girlfriend Mery Perello. The question immediately irritated the Spaniard.

“Honestly, are you asking me this?” Nadal said. “Is it a serious question or is it a joke? Is it serious?” When Scanagatta confirmed it was serious, Nadal cut him off sharply.

“I am surprised. Is a big surprise for me you ask me this after I have been with the same girl for 15 years and have had a very stable and normal life,” Nadal added. His frustration was unmistakable.

“Doesn’t matter if you put a ring on your finger or not. In my personal way, I am a very normal guy.” Nadal then questioned the journalist about his own marriage before ending the exchange.

“We move to Spanish, because that’s bulls***,” Nadal said. “Thank you very much.” The English portion of the press conference ended abruptly.

However, not all moments were tense. At the Australian Open 2019, Nadal noticed a journalist sleeping during his press conference. Smiling, he said, “it’s not interesting today,” before joking, “I know you were closing your eyes to be more focused on what I am saying.”

And about this Australian airport incident, Rafa was not alone, as another former ATP legend had previously faced similar fan mobbing a day ago.

John McEnroe snaps after a fan aggressively demands a photo in Australia

Like Rafael Nadal, former tennis great John McEnroe also faced an uncomfortable incident at Melbourne Airport yesterday. The episode unfolded as he prepared to leave Australia after his commentary duties at the AO.

McEnroe was seen at the airport heading home to the United States. He carried a suitcase and a guitar while moving through the terminal. What should have been a routine departure quickly turned tense.

As confusion unfolded, a fan approached McEnroe for a photo. The American was walking when the request was made, and he reacted sharply to the intrusion.

“Will you stop? Stop. Jesus Christ,” McEnroe said. He then added, “Not right now, mate!” His frustration was immediate and clear.

The fan did not back away and continued to follow him. He asked again, “Can I get a photo at least?” McEnroe replied briefly but firmly, saying, “Hold on, wait a sec.”

Later, the situation escalated at the parking area. McEnroe was removing his bags from a taxi when the same fan stayed nearby and watched him unload his luggage.

Trying a different approach, the fan asked, “Do you need a hand for any of your bags?” McEnroe responded directly, “I need you to stay away from me, okay?”

The fan again requested a photo, testing McEnroe’s patience. Clearly irritated, McEnroe said, “This guy, just get away, ok? Can we stop him? Everyone stop, time’s up.”

The confrontation did not end there. Moments later, the fan reappeared and began taking selfies close to McEnroe, pulling out his phone without permission.

When asked once more, “Can I get a photograph?” McEnroe snapped, saying, “Will you stop? Stop!” He added, “Are you kidding me?” He then called for security.

As the fan shouted, “I still love you, John,” McEnroe fired back, “Go f*** yourself.”

And today, as Rafa faced a similar issue, these incidents highlight how personal space for players and legends is increasingly under threat.