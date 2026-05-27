Rafael Nadal Shares Rare Moment With Longtime Rival Roger Federer as the Two Legends Meet in Miami

The eyes of the tennis world were on Roland Garros when the man who defined the tournament met up with his legendary friend 800 miles away. Tennis fans, assemble, because Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer finally linked up in the Spanish capital.

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“Look who I found in Madrid,” Nadal wrote on his socials, with arms around Federer.

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The two meeting each other wasn’t really ‘rare’ a few years ago. It was almost a given that they’d meet each other in the later stages of every single tournament, major or not. But since retirement, different — and rather busy — lives have kept their paths separate. Federer, occupied with his ambassadorial roles and family commitments, and Nadal, with most of his focus on running his Rafael Nadal Academy.

But the sight of the rivals-turned-friends together is enough to bring a smile to almost everyone in the tennis community.

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It was 20 years ago, at the French Open, that a 19-year-old Nadal beat World No. 1 Federer 6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 to announce himself on the grandest stage. It was their first meeting together, and also kick-started a rivalry that would go on to define a generation.

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“He was my big rival, that was good for both of us and also for tennis. We’re similar in some things. We ensure peace and quiet, for family,” Nadal said in an Instagram live in 2020.

They went on to play each other 40 times in their careers, with Nadal boasting a 24-16 head-to-head record over the Swiss star. At Roland Garros, Nadal and Federer faced off six times, with the Spaniard winning all six meetings. Federer did go on to win the tournament in 2009, when Robin Soderling shocked the world by beating Nadal before Federer could get a shot at dethroning him.

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Federer then defeated Soderling in the final and later labeled it as “his greatest victory ever.”

Federer officially retired from pro-tennis in 2022 at the Laver Cup in London, teaming up with Nadal on what was an emotional day, which saw the Mallorca native sob uncontrollably for his friend.

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Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Ella Ling/Shutterstock 13413997fl Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal of Team Europe emotional, holding hands, watching a video montage after their Men s Doubles match, the final match of Federer s career Laver Cup, Tennis Tournament, Day One, 02 Arena, London, UK – 23 Sep 2022 Laver Cup, Tennis Tournament, Day One, 02 Arena, London, UK – 23 Sep 2022 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTXHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROMxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xEllaxLing/Shutterstockx 13413997fl

Nadal, meanwhile, retired two years later at the Davis Cup in Malaga, bringing an end officially to one of tennis’ greatest eras. Together, the two hung up their shoes with a combined total of 42 Grand Slam titles.

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A Chaotic Week at Rafael Nadal’s Old Hunting Ground

Now, on the fourth day of Roland Garros, one thing is certain. The weather is playing a bigger role at the Bois de Boulogne than it ever has before. Temperatures have crossed 95 F, and there have been six retirements mid-match across the first two days.

Casper Ruud looked like a virtual statue in his first-round match on Monday, even admitting later that he felt like a “zombie” in his win over Roman Safiullin. Andrey Rublev and Ignacio Buse were also affected by the conditions, with a ballkid even needing help off the court during their match.

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The only person in the whole tournament who is seemingly unfazed by the heat is Coco Gauff, who thanked her Florida roots for her indifference to the conditions. “I mean, honestly, I’m from Florida, so, like, this is nothing. Shout out, Delray Beach,” Guaff said after her Round 1 win.

Heat aside, there have been some fairly big upsets in the first week of the 2026 French Open.

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Seventh seed Taylor Fritz was beaten in four sets by Nishesh Basavareddy, ranked 148th in the world. The 2021 US Open champion and British No. 1 Emma Raducanu was beaten 6-0, 7-6 by Argentina’s Solana Sierra.

Former Grand Slam champions Barbora Krejcikova and Stan Wawrinka were also sent packing early. Krejcikova, the 2021 French Open champion, lost to Hailey Baptiste in three sets, while three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka was beaten in straight sets by Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard.