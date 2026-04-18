Rafael Nadal’s Coaching Prospects Get Reality Check From Toni Nadal

When Rafael Nadal was spotted on the practice courts at his academy in Mallorca alongside Iga Swiatek and her new coach Francisco Roig, it didn’t take long for questions to surface: was the 22-time Grand Slam champion easing into a coaching role? The images of Nadal observing closely, offering inputs on his ‘buggy whip’ forehand, and engaging in the session only fueled that speculation.

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But now, Toni Nadal, Rafael’s uncle and the man who guided him to 16 of those 22 Grand Slam titles, has addressed the idea head-on. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo during the Barcelona Open this week, Toni was asked whether he sees his nephew stepping into coaching. His response was immediate and unequivocal.

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“No, because his life is geared towards other things. It’s very difficult. A coach has to be 100% dedicated. With all the travel that entails. My nephew has quite a few personal responsibilities. He spent over twenty years on the track, now he has many other things that demand a lot of his time, besides being very happy with his family, with his children. And the life of a coach isn’t easy either, there are more and more changes all the time.”

The Swiatek situation, Toni explained, is more nuanced than the headlines suggested.

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“Swiatek asked Rafael if she could go to the academy, for some advice and a coach. He told her caoch Francisco Roig. And he, as someone involved in tennis for so long, likes to get involved, even if only minimally.”

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For Rafael Nadal, life right now seems to revolve around simpler priorities: family, business ventures, the Rafa Nadal Academy, and a retirement that is still very new. The demanding grind of full-time coaching, with its constant travel and week-to-week commitments, doesn’t quite align with the life he has built beyond the court. And as Toni Nadal suggests, he is exactly where he needs to be.

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“I don’t know any coach who tells his player to kick the ball out of bounds,” Toni added pointedly. “If you miss, it’s your fault — I told Felix that one day. Don’t make any more excuses.”

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That observation is a reflection of a larger disappointment that Toni had regarding the contemporary coaching environment, a world he is finding more and more challenging to navigate.

“These days it’s more difficult. I experienced the changes under Lennart Bergelin and Pato Álvarez, coaches who wouldn’t let their players say anything. That’s not the point, but respect has to go both ways. And there should be more respect for older people, in any case. These days it’s difficult to work with certain people. And there are more coaching changes. When something goes wrong, it’s blamed on the coach; people don’t accept personal responsibility as much.”

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For now, the question of coaching seems settled, at least on the surface. Whether Rafael Nadal himself feels the same way, though, remains open. If the 39-year-old does choose to stay involved, it may not be in the form of a full-time, on-tour coach, but rather in a more flexible role, mentoring young talents at the Rafa Nadal Academy or offering guidance to players who drop in to train, like Iga Swiatek.

In many ways, the debate around Nadal’s future mirrors a question that has long followed Toni Nadal himself, and fittingly, his answer remains just as consistent.

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“Yes, I Consider My Coaching Career Over” – Toni Nadal on His Own Next Chapter

The 65-year-old has been busy in a very different manner since he parted with Felix Auger-Aliassime in 2024, after a long partnership. He has concentrated on delivering talks and conferences to companies, with a theme of motivation, leadership, and performance, and has taken true pleasure in that road.

“If we’re talking professionally, apart from having different activities, I give quite a few talks to companies,” he told Mundo Deportivo.

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His time with Auger-Aliassime was a truly satisfying experience, spanning from 2021 to 2024. The Canadian had a career-high ranking of world No. 6 at the time, won his first ATP title, including a Davis Cup with his country, and enjoyed his most successful sustained spell on tour.

“When Felix asked me to work with him, I was thrilled. I was there for two years, I had a great time, because I also regularly attended certain tournaments.”

Then came Alexander Zverev. This summer, the German, one of the top three players in the world, approached Toni with the idea of collaborating. It would have been a great appointment, but honesty prevailed over opportunity in the response Toni gave.

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“Zverev asked me to be his coach, and I told him, Look, I’m not the right person for you, because I won’t have the commitment that a player of your level needs,” Toni stated.

It was the self-awareness of a person who is considered one of the most respectable voices in the tennis community. After coaching top players on the tour, he knows the effort coaching requires at that level, and he acknowledges he is not fit for it at this stage.

“Yes. I don’t see myself doing that anymore. Times have changed. If anything, I’d see myself as a consultant. As a coach, when you’re working with top-level professionals, you have to be deeply involved. When I was coaching Rafael, my number one goal was tennis and for Rafael to reach the highest level possible. And this led me to think almost constantly about how we could do it, how we could improve, how we could beat this player or that one. Of course, it’s not just the time you spend, the two or three hours you spend on the court, but everything else,” he added.

Everything else, to a man who spent the better part of three decades in an obsession with the finest margins of a sport at its highest level, is a weight he has no appetite to carry again.

For Rafael Nadal and Toni Nadal, full-time coaching careers, by their own clear-eyed assessment, now firmly belong in the past. What they made of their own careers, though, will be subject to discussion as long as the sport is played.