Rain Havoc at Queen’s Club Raises Uncertainty Over Serena Williams’ Comeback Match

The first day of the HSBC Championships at West London descended into weather-induced chaos as relentless rain, slippery grass, and fading light disrupted play across Queen’s Club. Katie Boulter was among those affected, with the Briton’s opening round match forced to a halt before its conclusion. Now, as Serena Williams prepares for her long-awaited return to competition, fresh rain concerns threaten to delay one of the most anticipated moments of the grass-court season.

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The 1st major interruption came during the match between Iva Jovic and Antonia Ružić on Court 5. Both players ran off the court due to heavy rain, with Ružić preparing to serve in the second game while Jovic held a 1-0 lead.

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The weather problems were not limited to one match. Emma Raducanu’s highly anticipated clash against Anna Blinkova at the Andy Murray Arena was also halted after the former US Open champion had moved 3-0 ahead in the opening set.

Court 1 also fell victim to the worsening conditions as the match involving Sorana Cîrstea and Maddison Inglis had to be paused as heavy rain swept through the venue.

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As the downpour intensified, tournament staff covered all the courts mentioned in an effort to protect the playing surfaces. The suspension resulted in nearly 30 minutes without any action across all the grounds at the Queens Club.

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The scheduling complications added to the frustration already lingering from the previous day. The former world No. 23’s unfinished match against Leylah Fernandez still remained unresolved, with the Canadian leading 6-3, 3-3 in the second set.

According to the schedule released by the WTA 500 event organizers, Boulter and Fernandez are expected to resume their contest on Tuesday after Emma Raducanu’s match reaches its conclusion.

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The weather had already caused significant disruption on the tournament’s opening day as well, with play initially delayed by more than two hours from the starting match. However, after approximately 45 minutes of additional waiting on Tuesday, players were finally able to return to the courts as conditions improved slightly with courts remaining slightly slippery.

Even so, the threat of further delays continues to hang over the event. Serena Williams, whose doubles return is scheduled as the final match of the day at the Andy Murray Arena, could still face changes to the timetable if the rain returns.

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With the schedule becoming increasingly congested at the WTA 500 event, Queen’s Club once again serves as a reminder that unpredictable weather remains one of the season’s biggest challenges.

French Open qualifiers also faced rain-induced disruption

Even during the recently concluded Roland Garros, the qualifying matches in the opening week were heavily disrupted by persistent rain. The opening day of qualifying, in particular, was plagued by repeated delays due to rain and stoppages as difficult weather conditions lingered throughout the schedule.

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Unfortunately, weather interruptions have become a familiar part of the grass-court season for a longer time. Rain has repeatedly forced tournament organizers to adjust schedules and players to adapt to unexpected breaks during the European summer.

Even in 2024, the SW19 also endured significant disruptions due to wet conditions where schedules were suspended for approximately 75 minutes shortly after midday local time.

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As action now resumes in London, tournament officials remain cautious with the scheduling for the WTA 500 event. The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s highly anticipated doubles return is currently listed as the final match of the day, adding another layer of uncertainty should further delays occur.

Although weather forecasts had suggested only around a 25% chance of precipitation on 9th June, conditions in London continue to remain unpredictable. As a result, the rain could once again become the deciding factor in whether matches proceed as planned or face further disruption as the day progresses.