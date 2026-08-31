“Ready To Fight”: Aryna Sabalenka On Defending World Number 1 As Coco Gauff & More Near

Aryna Sabalenka made it 14 wins in a row at the US Open after defeating Camila Osorio 6-2, 6-4 in the first round. This is a valuable result for the Belarusian as she came into the tournament after suffering Round of 16 exits in both Toronto and Cincinnati. The Grand Slam holds huge importance for Sabalenka, as an early exit here would most likely see her lose the World No. 1 spot. While the competition can indeed be very pressurizing, she is ready to face every obstacle that stands in front of her.

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“I’m trying to focus on myself,” she said during her on-court interview. “I’m enjoying my time in New York. I’m ready to go out here and do anything it takes to get the wins. I’m ready for the fight. Basically, that’s it.”

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The likes of Elena Rybakina, Jessica Pegula, and Coco Gauff are all in the race to dethrone Sabalenka at the US Open. Being the two-time defending champion, the pressure is definitely on the World No. 1. Only a deep run in the tournament would help her secure the place, otherwise, the other players can take their opportunity.