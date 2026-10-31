“Really Disappointed”: Jakub Mensik Announces Withdrawal After Serious Concussion Injury in Vienna

Last Wednesday ruined many plans for Jakub Mensik. The Czech was fighting to drag his Vienna campaign against Adrian Mannarino to a deciding set, but a fall brought it to an unsettling end. While chasing a backhand return, Mensik slipped and crashed his head on the court. The umpire quickly attended to him, followed by the tournament doctor and physio as he lay on the ground, twisting and turning in pain.

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As per the concussion protocols of ATP, Mensik went off-court with the doctor and returned after a five-minute-long medical timeout. Protocols traditionally state the use of a Concussion Assessment Tool to check cognitive function, memory, balance, and cranial nerves during matches, which he might have cleared. However, further examination after the match indicated that the problems run deeper than it seemed.

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“Following medical advice, I’ve been recommended to rest and allow myself enough time to recover properly,” Mensik posted on X on Friday. “Which means I won’t be able to compete at the Rolex Paris Masters next week.

I’m really disappointed to miss such an important tournament, but health always comes first. My focus now is on making a full recovery and hopefully being back at 100% for the Davis Cup at the end of November, our last big challenge of the season.”

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The incident happened at a crucial point in the match, when the score was 40-40 as Mensik held the 5-4 lead in the second set. By winning just two more games, he hoped to level the match after his French opponent won the first set 6-4.

However, the fall hampered his game severely. He lost 9 out of the 10 points he played following his return to the court after his medical assessment and handed his opponent a 7-5 win in the second set.

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As a result, he will be missing the Paris Masters as well, which would have contributed greatly to Mensik’s ambitions of qualifying for the ATP Finals. The withdrawal effectively ends the Czech’s wish to reach Turin this year.

He had some massive results in 2026, such as reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open, which contributed to this. But since that run at Roland Garros, he has had a modest 14-11 win-loss record on the court, often losing out to lower-ranked players, including one to Mannarino as well, who beat him at the Queen’s Club Championships.

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As for head injuries, their occurrence might be rare due to tennis being a non-contact sport. However, many players have had to face such misfortune, mostly due to slipping on court.

During the Miami Open in 2025, Taylor Townsend did suffer from a concussion after one of her doubles matches as she had a hard fall, following which she felt dizzy and had headaches, among other things. Even at this year’s Singapore Open, Tatiana Prozorova was mistakenly hit in the face during a doubles match, prompting the WTA to sideline her for a few weeks and forcing her to withdraw from the tournament, including the singles, where she had reached the semifinals.

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Freak accidents have also led to instances of head injuries sometimes. Back at the 2024 Italian Open, Novak Djokovic got hit by a bottle on the head as it fell from the backpack of one of the fans in the stands as the Serb was signing autographs. While the Serb did not suffer any long-lasting injuries, he was not at his best in his next match, suffered a one-sided loss, and complained of dizziness.

For Mensik, his comeback will depend on how quickly he recovers from the symptoms and receives official clearance from the doctors, as the youngster will be keen to represent his country at the Davis Cup Finals.

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Jakub Mensik Has Been an Important Part of the Davis Cup Team

The Czech National team and its team captain, Tomas Berdych, will be keeping track of Mensik’s recovery with bated breath, as the World No. 16 is an important member of the four-man team that is headed to Bologna for the Finals in November. Mensik was part of the Czech team that beat Team USA in September, where he beat Ben Shelton to score an important point for his team.

Overall, Mensik has played well in the Davis Cup, with a 6-3 singles record. Even in 2025, he won his matches against Frances Tiafoe and Pablo Carreno Busta during the Qualifiers and in the quarterfinal tie of the Finals. He has often been used in doubles teams as well, with the 21-year-old having a 3-5 win-loss record. While the Czech team has the doubles duo of Patrik Riki and Adam Pavlasek in their ranks this year, Mensik has often been Berdych’s go-to man in pressure situations.

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With the Davis Cup Finals beginning on November 24, Mensik will have a little over three weeks to recover, and the former World No. 12 will leave no stone unturned to make sure that is the case.