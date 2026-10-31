“Really Disappointed”: Jakub Mensik Forced to Undergo Medical Treatment After Suffering Head Injury in Vienna

When Jakub Mensik took a tumble during his Vienna Open match against Adrian Mannarino, there was some legitimate concern about the Czech, as he had taken a hit to the head. Concussion protocols are strong across all sports in the modern world, and medical directives on the same topic focus more on caution, which has influenced Mensik’s immediate scheduling decisions.

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“Unfortunately, following a fall during my match in Vienna, I suffered a head injury and had to undergo some medical examinations,” said Mensik on X. “Following medical advice, I’ve been recommended to rest and allow myself enough time to recover properly, which means I won’t be able to compete at the Rolex Paris Masters next week. I’m really disappointed to miss such an important tournament, but health always comes first. My focus now is on making a full recovery and hopefully being back at 100% for the Davis Cup at the end of November, our last big challenge of the season. Thank you all for your messages and support. It really means a lot.”

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The incident happened at a crucial point in the match, when the score was 40-40 at 5-4 in the second set for Mensik, with the Czech player being two points away from winning the second set to level the match, as his French opponent had won the first set. The fall hampered his game; he could not win another game in the set, and Mannarino closed out the victory at 7-5.

As per the protocols, Mensik received medical attention on the court itself, and the fact that he was allowed to play out the second set indicates that he passed the initial concussion assessments. However, subsequent medical examinations proved unsatisfactory, sidelining the 21-year-old from the final Masters 1000 event.

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Missing the Paris Masters would be a big blow to Mensik’s ambitions of qualifying for the ATP Finals, effectively ending the Czech player’s challenge to reach Turin. He had some massive results in 2026, such as reaching his maiden Grand Slam semifinal at the French Open, but since that run at Roland Garros, he has had a modest 14-11 win-loss record on the court, often losing out to lower-ranked players, including one to Mannarino himself, who beat him at the Queen’s Club Championships as well.

As for head injuries in tennis, the occurrence of such incidents is rare, as it is a non-contact sport. However, during the Miami Open in 2025, Taylor Townsend did suffer from a concussion after one of her doubles matches, with the American complaining of symptoms such as dizziness and headaches, among other things. Even at this year’s Singapore Open, Tatiana Prozorova was hit in the face during a doubles match, prompting the WTA to sideline her for a few weeks and forcing her to withdraw from the tournament, including the singles, where she had reached the semifinals.

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Freak accidents have also led to instances of head injuries sometimes. Back at the 2024 Italian Open, Novak Djokovic got hit by a bottle on the head as it fell from the backpack of one of the fans in the stands as the Serb was signing autographs. While the Serb did not suffer any long-lasting injuries, he was not at his best in his next match, suffered a one-sided loss, and complained of dizziness.

For Mensik, his comeback will depend on how quickly he recovers from the symptoms and receives official clearance from the doctors, as the youngster will be keen to represent his country at the Davis Cup Finals.

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Jakub Mensik Is an Important Part of the Davis Cup Team

The Czech National team and its team captain, Tomas Berdych, will be keeping track of Mensik’s recovery with bated breath, as the World No. 16 is an important member of the four-man team that is headed to Bologna for the Finals in November. Mensik was part of the Czech team that beat Team USA in September, where he beat Ben Shelton to score an important point for his team.

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Overall, Mensik has played well in the Davis Cup, with a 6-3 singles record. Even in 2025, he won his matches against Frances Tiafoe and Pablo Carreno Busta during the Qualifiers and in the quarterfinal tie of the Finals. He has often been used in doubles teams as well, with the 21-year-old having a 3-5 win-loss record. While the Czech team has the doubles duo of Patrik Riki and Adam Pavlasek in their ranks this year, Mensik has often been Berdych’s go-to man in pressure situations.

With the Davis Cup Finals beginning on November 24, Mensik will have a little over three weeks to recover, and the former World No. 12 will leave no stone unturned to make sure that is the case.