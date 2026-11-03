“Really Getting Closer”- Novak Djokovic Gives Major Health Update on Mysterious 12-Month Struggle

The 2026 season has been a struggle for Novak Djokovic due to physical issues. Not only has he picked up multiple injuries, but he has also encountered a mysterious health issue that has caused him even more problems. The Serb opened up about it after his defeat to Thiago Agustin Tirante at the Cincinnati Masters and revealed that it flares up especially in humid conditions. But his situation has gotten better now, leading to an improvement in his performances.

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“This year, the kind of focus shifted on feeling well on the court rather than playing well, to be honest, because for most of the tournaments that I played — I didn’t play many — it was health-wise a big struggle,” he said during the pre-tournament press conference at the Paris Masters. “Physically just struggled a lot and it had nothing to do with my preparation or whether I’m training enough because I see there’s a lot of people that love to express their expert opinion on knowing what’s exactly happening with me, but they don’t.

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“But nevertheless, as I said, whenever I kind of felt better on the court, and lately that has been the case. We’re really getting closer to solving what I have been going through in the last 12 months. So right away, my performance level, my enjoyment on the court, my feeling is great, and I play better.”

Djokovic suffered in the hot conditions against Tirante. He appeared to vomit during a changeover and even pressed an ice pack on his head during the match. He even had to use an inhaler at one stage and looked to be completely exhausted under the heat. This resulted in a 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 defeat to the Argentine. But things got better for him as he entered the Asian swing.

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Djokovic showed flashes of brilliance last month at the China Open. He defeated players like Alexander Zverev and Daniil Medvedev on his way to the final. The 39-year-old captured his first title of the season after Alex de Minaur retired from the final while trailing 7-6, 0-1 due to a groin and adductor injury. Djokovic’s physical condition appeared to be much better than before, and it seemed that his form would pick up from that point on.

Imago August 30, 2026, New York, New York, USA: NOVAK DJOKOVIC of Serbia during the match against Mariano Navone of Argentina in the first round of Grand Slam tournament US Open. New York USA – ZUMAc278 20260830_zsp_c278_003 Copyright: xMarcinxCholewinskix

However, that didn’t quite happen as he crashed out of the Shanghai Masters in the opening round. Hubert Hurkacz handed him a 6-4, 6-3 defeat, and things didn’t get any better at the Swiss Indoors. After defeating Ugo Humbert 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Djokovic wasn’t able to get past Jan-Lennard Struff in the Round of 16 and was defeated 6-7, 7-5, 7-6.

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Though he may not be completely out of the race to the ATP Finals, Djokovic’s chances of qualification are quite slim. He currently stands 11th on the list with 2,900 points. The veteran will have to reach the semifinals of the Paris Masters to have any chance of reaching the top 9. That task has been made even more difficult now, as Djokovic has been handed a tough draw in the tournament.

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Novak Djokovic has been given a daunting draw at the Paris Masters

Djokovic is set to face Valentin Vacherot in the opening round of the tournament. The latter arrives in Paris after an incredible campaign at the Swiss Indoors. He defeated players like Rafael Jodar, Taylor Fritz and Jiri Lehecka on his way to the title.

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This will be the second time that Djokovic will meet Vacherot in a tour-level match. The Monegasque had emerged victorious in their first meeting, which came last year at the Shanghai Masters. It is safe to say that Vacherot has the potential to inflict a major upset in the opening round of the Paris Masters.

Even if Djokovic gets past the opening round, his path ahead doesn’t get any easier. He could face Luciano Darderi in the next round. The Serb may then find himself up against either Andrey Rublev or Alex de Minaur in the third round.

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Moreover, Alexander Zverev could be his potential opponent in the quarterfinals. Djokovic will have to deliver some of his best performances of the season in order to make a deep run in Paris and keep his ATP Finals hopes alive.