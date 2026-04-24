Reilly Opelka Forced Into Premature Exit as Injury Ends Madrid Open Clash

Injuries are an unforgiving constant in sport, but for Reilly Opelka, they have shaped a particularly harsh narrative. His career bears the scars of a brutal two-year absence after Wimbledon 2022, defined by three surgeries and over 120 injections just to endure the pain. And just as momentum returned, Madrid delivered another cruel blow, forcing a mid-match retirement against Nicolai Budkov Kjaer.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

At the Madrid Open, Reilly Opelka was forced to retire while trailing 3-5 in the first set against Budkov Kjaer. It quickly became clear that something was wrong, as he appeared to be struggling with a severe right shoulder injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the set, the 6’11’’ American called for the doctor on court, signaling the seriousness of the issue. Despite attempting to continue, the pain proved too much to manage.

Soon after, Opelka made the difficult decision to stop. He walked over to the net and shared a handshake with the Norwegian, bringing his Madrid Open campaign to a premature end.

ADVERTISEMENT

His current form has also raised concerns. At the start of his European clay swing, he competed at the Barcelona Open but suffered a straight-sets defeat to fellow American Ethan Quinn in the round of 32.

ADVERTISEMENT

Injuries have consistently disrupted Opelka’s progress, especially in key moments. His long list of physical setbacks has often prevented him from building momentum in major tournaments.

Back in 2023, he withdrew from the first Grand Slam event of the season without a stated reason. However, the St. Joseph, Michigan native had already been dealing with hip and ankle injuries throughout the latter half of 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

His absence from competition stretched further than expected. He had not played a match since his loss to Nick Kyrgios at the 2022 Citi Open in Washington in August.

That same year, he also pulled out of the US Open, marking the second consecutive year he missed the event. Yet perhaps his most unusual on-court withdrawal came at the 2025 Brisbane International, where the emotional reaction from fans reflected just how difficult his journey has been.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jiri Lehecka clinches Brisbane title after Reilly Opelka retires

Last year, Jiri Lehecka secured his second ATP Tour title at the Brisbane International under difficult circumstances. The final ended prematurely when Reilly Opelka was forced to retire early in the opening set due to a back injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lehecka had taken control of the match and was leading 4-1 when Opelka, clearly struggling physically, could no longer continue. It brought a sudden end to what had been an anticipated contest.

Opelka’s path to the final had been impressive. He defeated Novak Djokovic along the way, reaching his first tour-level final since 2022.

However, the physical toll of that run became evident. By the time he faced Lehecka, the strain had caught up with him in their first meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is never easy to finish a match this way, I know how you feel, Reilly,” Lehecka said. “It has been an honour to see you back playing, and if your body can take it, you will be there for many more years.”

Opelka also addressed the situation with honesty and composure. “Thank you and sorry at the same time,” he said. “It was a great week for me. I got a lot of great matches in. I have been looking forward to playing Jiri. When he had his breakthrough on Tour, I was injured, so I was looking forward to a great match. He is a hell of a player.”

Later, the American explained the severity of his condition. “Unfortunately, my back has been giving me issues. The tournament doctor and ATP physio were unbelievable at throwing the kitchen sink at it. We worked on it all day, but it wasn’t right enough to compete.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, following his withdrawal from the Madrid Open, attention turns to what lies ahead. It remains to be seen whether Opelka will be fit to compete at the Rome Masters and then at the French Open in Paris.