French tennis enthusiasts are set to be treated to a familiar name on their television screens. beIN Sports has won back the rights to the ATP Tour in France from 2028, and it hasn’t cost them an arm and a leg. According to L’Equipe, the Franco-Qatari channel will pay a little under 10 million euros, roughly 11 million dollars, a year across a four-year deal running to 2031, a deliberately restrained outlay for such a prized property.

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The move, confirmed on 9 November, amounts to a homecoming of sorts. beIN Sports will broadcast the ATP in France before Eurosport got the rights, which means that the rights to the men’s tour are back on the channel. This time, however, it is coming back on its own terms – at a price that is more indicative of a leaner, more disciplined era in the business of broadcast rights than any of the crazy bidding that has occurred in the past few years.

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The sum says a good deal about beIN’s current thinking. It sits only marginally above the roughly 5 million euros a year that the outgoing rights holder, Eurosport, has been paying, and it barely registers against the budgets the channel has shed elsewhere. A few years ago, beIN walked away from a contract in Ligue 1 that was worth about 85.6 million dollars a year and has recently lost a contract in La Liga that was worth some 34.9 million dollars, giving it much more freedom to pick and choose its fights.

But it’s a mantra that’s become familiar to Yousef al-Obaidly, head of beIN Sports France, who has always said that one should spend smartly, not buy rights for the sake of buying rights. Securing the men’s tour for a modest fee, having stepped back from costlier football deals, fits neatly into that philosophy. For beIN, it is a way of strengthening its sporting line-up without the financial exposure that top-tier football now demands, a trade-off the channel appears increasingly comfortable making.

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All nine ATP Masters 1000 events will be broadcast on beIN from 2028, and all ATP 500 and the Next Gen ATP Finals will also be broadcast on beIN, which is also being reported as having the ATP Finals as part of the deal at the end of the season. It’s a complete men’s offering, a package that will transform the sport’s presence at the start of the decade in France and round off a tennis collection that the broadcaster has been steadily assembling over the past few years.

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A growing tennis home as Eurosport bows out

beIN Sports is no newcomer to the game. The broadcaster already has the rights to the WTA Tour and to Wimbledon, so this adds the men’s circuit to the mix for a nearly full calendar. It will be a great selling point for subscribers as the majority of the top events of the season will come together under one roof starting in 2028, minus a few exceptions, when sports coverage is spread out across increasingly more platforms.

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For Eurosport, the deal brings a long association with the ATP towards its end. Next year, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned channel will air one final season of the men’s tour, but not everything is moving over at the same time.

Two French ATP 250 tournaments have been confirmed for Tennis Channel, and Eurosport has secured the future of the Australian Open and the US Open beyond 2030, ensuring it will have a role to play in the sport even after it stops hosting ATP events.

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Imago Bildnummer: 01264872 Datum: 11.09.2004 Copyright: imago/ExSpo Abenddämmerung über dem voll besetzten Arthur Ashe Stadion der US Open in New York; Vdig, quer, Centre Court, Centre, Abend, abends, Tennisstadion, Innen, Innenansicht, Tribüne, Tribünen, Zuschauer, Publikum, Dämmerung, Licht, Flutlicht, Beleuchtung, beleuchtet US Open 2004, Grand Slam, WTA-Tour, ATP USA New York Flushing Meadow, Meadows Tennis Damen Einzel Totale Randmotiv Personen Sportstätte Image number 01264872 date 11 09 2004 Copyright imago ExSpo Dusk above the full occupied Arthur Ashe Stadium the U.S. Open in New York Vdig horizontal Centre Court Centre Evening evenings Tennis Stadium indoors Interior view Grandstand Grandstands Spectators crowd Dusk Light Floodlight Lighting illuminated U.S. Open 2004 Grand Slam WTA Tour ATP USA New York Flushing Meadow Meadows Tennis women Singles long shot Rand motive Human Beings venues

The upshot is that French coverage will be split across more than one home from 2028, with two of the four Grand Slams staying where they are while the week-to-week tour action moves on, a division viewers will have to get used to.

The reshuffle reflects a wider trend in the sports-rights market, where broadcasters have become more hesitant to pay top dollar, and sellers are forced to agree to lower figures than the glory days dictated.

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While the headline fee isn’t jaw-dropping, but the committed signing until 2031 is a solid piece of stability for the ATP. The bottom line for French TV viewers is even more straightforward, as the way to watch the men’s game will go through beIN Sports from 2028.

There will surely be subscription fee and reach questions, as beIN is behind a paywall, but at least it ends the uncertainty that hung over the tour’s French future.