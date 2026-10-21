Renowned Tennis Journalist Makes Public Job Appeal As Tennis Channel Ends Editorial Department

American tennis journalism has been shrinking, and this month it lost another of its few remaining pillars. David Kane, a renowned tennis journalist, worked as an editorial producer at Tennis Channel and Tennis.com for almost five years before it shut down the division. He posted on X that Tennis Channel has eliminated its editorial department and that his time with the company is over and now asking for work.

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“Tennis Channel eliminated its Editorial department earlier this month,” Kane wrote. “So I am no longer with the company after five years.” The wording leaves little room for doubt, since it describes the closure of an entire department rather than a single role.

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Kane did not use the post only to say goodbye. He looked back on what he built.

“During that time, I worked to turn Tennis.com into an essential part of the tennis fan’s media diet. I got to cover all four major tournaments in person, build amazing connections with players, and grow as both a storyteller and a content creator.”

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Imago CINCINNATI, OH – AUGUST 17: A WTA, Tennis Damen logo is seen on the net during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 17, 2026 in Mason, Ohio. Photo by Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire TENNIS: AUG 17 Cincinnati Open EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260817055

His X bio now shows him as the ex-lead editor of Tennis.com and as a former WTA showman. His appeal is noteworthy in a sport that is finding it difficult to attract full-time writers. His reference to covering the four majors in person, from the Australian Open to the US Open, shows the scale of the work the department was doing. Kane was able to look at the brighter side of things.

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“I’m excited to get back into the field in a full-time or freelance capacity, within tennis or without.”

The announcement comes when the network has yet to comment publicly, at least as far as it has been reported, on the latest cuts. It also follows a sequence of changes that had already eliminated most Tennis dot com’s identity.

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Tennis.com editorial cuts began months earlier

Tennis.com shut down its editorial operation the day after the French Open ended, and its new site launched with no editorial content. Longtime writers Pete Bodo and Steve Tignor were no longer employed to write about tennis by that point.

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Over the years, the site shifted from strong opinionated articles to more regular match updates and more conventional articles before it eventually shut down. Bodo shared his thoughts with Defector on the change.

“All they wanted was to promote gambling and the Tennis Channel.”

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Tennis Channel’s vice president of communications said the site was in the midst of a full rebuild and that its first priority was fast match and tournament schedules, scores, draws and data.

Tennis dot com was the online component of Tennis Magazine, which was one of the first print tennis magazines, and fans were nostalgic about that final connection to print. The site was also a home for the Big T podcast, which features Brad Gilbert, Mark Petchey, and Andrea Petkovic and is described as one of the network’s top products. That indicates that the brand has shifted the focus from writing to audio and video.

Sinclair, which owns Tennis Channel, bought Tennis Media Company in 2017 for $8 million, and the print magazine ceased publication in 2022.

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According to Kane, the last editorial staff has now gone as well, though the network has not confirmed the details. That’s important because Kane had remained a member of the company after the early cuts.

A Yahoo Sports column published before the US Open warned that the gutting of tennis media in the United States has gone far beyond Tennis.com and urged the USTA to take the issue seriously. The sport has fewer outlets to tell its stories to its passionate readers and fans.

The wider question is whether people are not interested in reading about the sport, whether print media is being extinguished, or whether companies are finding bigger profits elsewhere.