Flavio Cobolli‘s debut campaign at the ATP Finals didn’t go the way he would have wanted. With Jannik Sinner out of action due to injury, he was the only local lad to participate in the tournament this season. But things didn’t quite go as planned, and Cobolli lost all three of his group stage matches. His latest result was a 6-4, 6-1 defeat to Carlos Alcaraz. Despite having a forgettable campaign in Turin, Cobolli received a heartwarming gesture from the media after his final group-stage match.

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As his post-match press conference came to a close, Cobolli asked for a moment to thank his parents and team. He even thanked the journalists for supporting him throughout the season, and this led to him receiving a round of applause from the reporters present. This was quite a rare gesture on the part of the media, as they generally remain neutral and do not express such sympathy for any player.

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This wasn’t the first time one of Cobolli’s press conferences turned dramatic at the ATP Finals. It was the Italian’s humiliating 7-6, 6-0 defeat to Frances Tiafoe in the second match that sealed his fate and knocked him out of the tournament. The 24-year-old was fighting back tears as he sat in front of the media to address the result. He even apologized to all his fans, who had backed him during the season.

“This is definitely the match that makes me the saddest of my career,” he admitted during the post-match press conference. “Playing in Italy is always difficult for us, but it is also a big dream. I am sorry also to the fans who have always supported me. I am very disappointed.”

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The defeat to Tiafoe was undoubtedly the most disappointing one of the lot. This was because Cobolli had a real chance to win the first set and led it 3-1 at one stage. He even held two set points while leading the tiebreak at 6-4. But the American made an unexpected comeback and took the next four points to clinch the opening set.

Imago US Open – Second Round Flavio Cobolli ITA during his second round match at the 2025 US Open at Billie Jean National Tennis Center in New York City, NY, USA, on August 28, 2025. Photo by Corinne Dubreuil/ABACAPRESS.COM New York City United States PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxUK Copyright: xDubreuilxCorinne/ABACAx

Cobolli lost all of his momentum following this and was no match for Tiafoe in the second set. The defeat to Alcaraz means that the Italian finishes dead last in the Ivan Lendl group. While it was a promising season for Cobolli as a whole, it didn’t end on a great note. He has dropped to seventh place in the rankings as Arthur Fils has overtaken him with 3,825 points.

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Cobolli will now be shifting his focus to the Davis Cup, where he will be representing Italy as they take on South Korea in the quarterfinals. Having won the coveted title in the last three editions, the Italian team will be the clear favorites to win and advance to the semifinals.

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Although the Davis Cup is quite an important tournament for him, Cobolli has already begun planning for the 2027 season. He is confirmed to have a very short pre-season as he will travel to Australia just a few days after starting his practice sessions for the upcoming season.

Flavio Cobolli outlined his plans for the Australian swing in 2027

“For me, it’s going to be a very short pre-season, even shorter than usual. So it won’t really be a proper pre-season. It’ll be more about getting myself moving again and continuing. I don’t even know how to describe it, because ultimately it’s only two weeks. I’ll start training again around December 10th or 11th, and I’ll leave for Australia around the 27th or 28th. So there really aren’t many days in which I’ll have to fit in some training,” he said after the defeat to Alcaraz.

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If Italy goes on to reach the Davis Cup final again, then Cobolli will likely play his final match of the season on November 29. If he starts practicing around the 10th of December, then he will only be able to take a short break before travelling to Australia.

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Cobolli would want to improve his record at the Australian Open next year. He has suffered first-round eliminations from the tournament in the last two years. But it remains to be seen whether the Italian will manage to recover fully during the small break he will likely take before the start of the 2027 season. He is expected to begin the season at the United Cup, which will commence on January 1 in Perth.