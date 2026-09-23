“Right Environment”- Boris Becker Delivers Subtle Naomi Osaka Dig After Vogue Appearance

Naomi Osaka‘s recent appearance at the 2026 Vogue World event in Milan has caused a stir within the tennis community. Her dark outfit in Roberto Cavalli’s Fall 2026 collection immediately grabbed the attention of fans. Osaka fit seamlessly in the event and looked like a true model. While most of the comments about her appearance were positive, her critics didn’t stay far behind. Even tennis great Boris Becker surprisingly took a sly dig at Osaka.

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“That’s the right environment to wear beautiful dresses ….looking good Naomi!” he wrote on X.

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While the comment may seem to be positive at first, it won’t take long for anyone to find Becker’s sarcasm. Through his comments, it can be judged that he isn’t a big fan of Osaka wearing flashy outfits in tennis tournaments and Grand Slams. This is something Osaka has done throughout the year and has always come under the scanner for it.

Osaka also made headlines through her attire at the US Open. She paid homage to NBA legend Allen Iverson through an all-black basketball-style kit. The kit was covered by a hooded white gown, which contained cuttings of her career highlights that were published in newspapers. She wore this outfit for her first-round clash against Anastasia Zakharova.

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Imago 2026 US Open – Day 2 NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 31: Naomi Osaka of Japan removes her dress for her match against Anastasia Zakharova during the 2026 US Open – Day 2 at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 31, 2026 in New York, New York. New York USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center New York United States Copyright: xSusanxMullane/ISIxPhotosx 9747

Her fit was different for the second round against Katerina Siniakova. Osaka arrived wearing a structured white outer layer that extended into a dramatic, flowing, train-like design. Underneath, she had a sleek silver tennis dress, completed with a matching white visor.

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Notably, all of Osaka’s Grand Slam outfits have drawn the attention of fans. But while her fits have been praised, she hasn’t been able to back that up with success on the court. Currently ranked No. 17, she is yet to win a title this season. Though a win-loss record of 28-11 isn’t anything bad, her performances in the later stages have simply not been up to par.

This is one of the reasons why Osaka faces criticism whenever she arrives wearing a fancy outfit on court. Her lack of success can lead people to believe that she isn’t focusing on her game. A similar story followed after her appearance at the Vogue event. While some claimed that modeling has become Osaka’s primary interest, others felt that her outfit wasn’t anything great.

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After exiting the US Open in the Round of 16, Osaka is yet to begin her Asian swing. It is likely that she will be in action at the Masters 1000 event in Beijing that will begin on September 30. With only a few tournaments yet to be played in the season, Osaka will be hoping that she wins at least one title in the coming months.

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