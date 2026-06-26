Roger Federer and Andy Murray Will Return for Stan Wawrinka’s Emotional Goodbye

As the 2026 season moves into its later stages, the tennis world is soon set to bid goodbye to one of the most notable names of the modern era. It was last year that Stan Wawrinka announced that the ongoing season would be his final one, bringing down curtains on a 24-year career. The former World No. 3 is set to have a memorable farewell and has decided to organize an exhibition event to celebrate his final year on the tour.

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The event is set to be held in Geneva on December 19 and has been termed as “One Last Backhand”. The occasion has been named after Wawrinka’s strongest shot, the one-handed backhand that left many of his opponents stunned. Tennis greats like Roger Federer, Andy Murray, and Gael Monfils will be back together for the unforgettable occasion for everyone in attendance.

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“Hello everyone, as you know 2026 is my final year,” he said in a video on Instagram. “After more than 20 years on the circuit, it’s time for me to bring this chapter to a close. I’ve been lucky over the years to experience so many emotions thanks to tennis, but above all thanks to you. And before I go, I wanted to organize one last party to say thank you and goodbye to you all.

“For this evening, I’m lucky to be able to count on my friends, with whom I’ve shared so many wonderful moments over the years. Andy Murray, Gael Monfils and Roger Federer will be there. I wanted to organize something truly special, so that I can enjoy one last time with you all. So, see you on 19 December, 2026 at Palexpo, Geneva.”

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While this would be the last time fans get a glimpse of Wawrinka on the court, they will also get to see the greats of the game, like Federer and Murray, return to the court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stanislas Wawrinka (@stanwawrinka85) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Federer, Murray, and Monfils shared a great bond with Wawrinka. Despite being fierce rivals on court during their playing days, all of them developed a strong friendship that still lasts today.

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The 41-year-old has had a sensational career, winning three Grand Slams and 16 other ATP titles in his career. Regarded as one of the modern-day greats, Wawrinka has already achieved a lot more than most of the players do. However, he won’t be satisfied with the way things have been going in his farewell season.

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After exiting in the third round at the Australian Open, his form significantly dropped in March. His opening-round defeat at the Challenger Event in Naples would trigger a poor run of results that would see him suffer first-round exits in his next three tournaments. He did not make it far at the Rome Masters and was knocked out in the second round in Geneva.

The lowest point of this run came at the French Open, where Wawrinka once again exited in the first round. He suffered a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 defeat against Jesper De Jong. He has now fallen all the way down to No. 110 on the rankings and will drop even further if he doesn’t improve his form in the final few months of his career.

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Having decided not to play any grass-court tournament in the ongoing season, there were serious doubts over Wawrinka’s participation at Wimbledon. However, he was recently handed a lifeline by the All England Club.

Stan Wawrinka receives wildcard for Wimbledon 2026

The 41-year-old will directly enter the main draw of the men’s singles event after being handed a wildcard. His name was included in the initial list of wildcards that had been announced by the All England Club.

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This turned out to be a surprise for many as Wawrinka hadn’t been handed a wildcard last year at Wimbledon. With his ranking being way too low, he wasn’t able to participate in the main draw and opted not to play the Grand Slam.

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Though Wawrinka will be aiming to make a strong return at the SW19, he has been drawn against a formidable opponent in Matteo Berrettini in the opening round of the tournament.

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The Italian is known to be a heavy server and a strong player on grass courts. He has won four out of his ten ATP titles on the surface and will provide a tough challenge for Wawrinka. Berrettini has also opted not to play any grass-court events this season and has focused on recovering from the hip injury that he sustained during his clash against Matteo Arnaldi at Roland Garros earlier this month.

The two have never faced each other in a tour-level match before, so no one really knows what to expect. However, Berrettini appears to have the momentum on his side following a stellar run to the quarterfinals at the French Open.