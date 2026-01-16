Roger Federer Breaks Silence on Possible Coaching Role at the Australian Open: “Never Say Never”

“My dream is to become world No. 1, win Grand Slam titles and make history for Brazil,” Joao Fonseca says with a refreshing sense of honesty as he opens up about his ambitions. The 19-year-old Brazilian hasn’t played since his loss to Karen Khachanov at the Paris Masters last year, but that hasn’t slowed the buzz around him as he develops under the guidance of his long-time coach Guilherme Teixeira. However, now, question arises whether Roger Federer will coach him.

Six years after his final competitive appearance at Melbourne Park, Federer made his return to the iconic venue on Thursday. When Sebastian Varela of Clay asked the 44-year-old whether he could ever see himself training Fonseca, the Swiss legend offered an answer that was anything but straightforward.

“Never say never! Despite being very busy – I have four children – now the chance is zero. But (Stefan) Edberg said the same thing,” the 20x Grand Slam winner said, referencing the Swedish great who later became his coach.

With that, the Swiss maestro also shared his thoughts on Joao Fonseca ahead of the event, after being asked whether the Brazilian could become the third name in the rivalry between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

“You don’t want to be the third guy. You want to be the guy. For anybody… I would think hopefully that’s what he’s thinking. Of course, you don’t want to get carried away and think too far ahead,” Federer said

He then went on to explain what really stands out about the teenager’s game.

“I think what separates him from a lot of the other guys in the draw are his power, forehand, backhand, serve, what he’s able to bring point for point,” he noted.

But Federer didn’t stop there.

Praising Fonseca’s presence, he added, “He’s exciting. He has a good aura. I feel like he’s a very likeable character as well. I like watching him play.”

Joao Fonseca’s rise has been nothing short of rapid.

Ranked outside the top 100, he won the Canberra Challenger and qualified for the Australian Open last year. In his Grand Slam main-draw debut, he shocked No. 9 seed Andrey Rublev and later picked up his first tour title in Buenos Aires. The success kept coming.

He went on to win the ATP 500 in Basel and captured the 2024 Next Gen ATP Finals. The Brazilian teen also climbed as high as world No. 24 before slipping slightly to No. 30.

Now, with expectations rising, Joao Fonseca turns his focus to the Australian Open, where he will open his campaign against Eliot Spizzirri.

But for the 19-year-old, the toughest opponent right now isn’t across the net. It’s a chronic back injury he’s dealt with since birth, and it threatens to derail his Australian Open before it even begins.

Joao Fonseca drops injury bombshell ahead of Australian Open

With the Australian Open just around the corner, uncertainty hangs over Joao Fonseca as his ongoing back issue puts his Melbourne plans in doubt.

Speaking to the media at the Adelaide International, Fonseca confirmed he has withdrawn from the tournament.

“Unfortunately, I’m not able to play here. It’s difficult to make this decision,” he shared.

While training has shown some improvement, he admitted things are still unclear with the Australian Open so close.

Fonseca made it clear he’s not fully there yet.

Imago Image credit: Instagram / @joaoffonseca

“I felt those days that we were practicing, every day feeling a little bit better, but it’s difficult to say that I’m a hundred per cent,” he exclaimed, stressing that his main focus is now on getting his body right.

Despite pulling out of Adelaide, Melbourne remains the main target.

“We are trying our best to recover a hundred per cent to play the Australian Open, which is our main goal,” he added that no final decision has been made, keeping the hope alive.

Joao Fonseca also opened up about the back problem itself.

“I was born with something in my back and sometimes it’s more tight,” he revealed. “I already had a stress fracture five years ago, but it’s something that it’s going to be in my body, so I need to deal with it.”

“We did an MRI, and it’s nothing very serious, but can be serious, so we want to be a hundred per cent to play,” Fonseca said.

After reaching new heights in 2025, this delayed start to 2026 is a concern, but for now, protecting his fitness comes before everything else.

The question remains if Joao Fonseca is ready to handle the pressure of superstardom while managing a long-term physical challenge!