Roger Federer Confesses Plans to Compete With Rafael Nadal Again

Essentials Inside The Story Roger Federer is open to the idea of taking to the court opposite Rafael Nadal, but with purpose and a cause.

Rafael Nadal, on the other hand, is keeping away from tennis and more focused on the greener side of golf.

Federer negates the idea of becoming a commentator, atleast not in the near future while the 'seniors' showdown still remain on the cards.

Just last month, as the Laver Cup buzzed with energy, Team8 CEO Tony Godsick, who has partnered with Roger Federer since 2005, stirred excitement by hinting that Federer and Rafael Nadal might share the court again on an exhibition tour. Now, only weeks later, Federer himself expresses genuine optimism about reuniting with Nadal for a future showcase.

Roger Federer recently shared new thoughts on the possibility of an exhibition tour with Rafael Nadal. He spoke to the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger about how such an idea appeals to him.

“It would be great if that could be done. If we played exhibitions after our careers, we would have more time and wouldn’t have to rush to the next competition. I could imagine combining all of that with a good cause, raising funds for my foundation and inspiring young people there.”

Federer continues to draw audiences worldwide. His presence at the recent Laver Cup proved that fans still turn out in huge numbers for him. Nadal, however, spends more time away from tennis. He is often seen on the golf course and mostly stays out of the spotlight.

Even so, fans still remember the massive atmosphere Federer and Nadal created when they set the all-time tennis attendance record in South Africa in 2020. The pair also has a long history of successful exhibitions. In 2010, they held events in both Zurich and Madrid, attracting large crowds.

Nadal has even shown small signs of reconnecting with tennis. He was recently spotted hitting at his academy, practicing with rising star Alexandra Eala. Even last month, Federer also hinted that he would welcome a joint tour. He said so openly in an interview with CNBC.

“Yeah, why not? I love Rafa.”

Federer explained that he had been staying active on the court.

“I played four hours of tennis the other day here in San Francisco, and then LA also another hour and a half before that. So I’ve been playing a lot, so I’m trying to keep in good shape.”

He also believes Nadal would be interested.

“And I know that Rafa is also totally open to maybe play some tennis. It sounds terrible, seniors tennis, to us, but maybe we can create a tour, like a Fedal tour or something like that.”

Roger Federer added that this concept connects to the original purpose of the Laver Cup.

“I mean, it would be cool. I think that’s also one of the reasons I actually did start the Laver Cup, was to shine a light on the past greats of the game, and maybe a seniors tour, we’ve had it a little bit in tennis.”

As Federer now speaks more openly about teaming up with Nadal again, voices around them also seem supportive. And when asked about Roger Federer’s next move in tennis, he is not interested in television commentary anytime soon.

Roger Federer reflects on his move into TV commentary

The idea of seeing Roger Federer in the commentary box is not entirely implausible. Many fans hoped he might join the broadcast team soon. However, he was quick to deny those rumors. He explained his current priorities very clearly.

“Not at the moment, I’m focusing on my kids; it’s time to be interested in what’s important before they leave home. If any media outlet asks me right now, I would say no because I don’t have the time, although never say never. Even Stefan Edberg never envisaged spending two years on the circuit with me, so I am willing to be a mentor to someone with questions; I’ll be happy to share my advice.”

Federer has always enjoyed helping young players. Since his retirement, he has been seen giving guidance at several events. One major example is the Laver Cup. There, he often hits with junior players while also testing new Wilson rackets. He remains close to the sport, even without competition. But commentary is a different kind of work.

Rumors once suggested that Roger Federer would return to Wimbledon in 2023 as a commentator. Those reports grew quickly but faded soon after. Federer did return to Wimbledon that year, but not for broadcast duties. He came back because he was officially welcomed as a Royal Box member at the All England Club.

For now, Roger Federer remains focused on family life and mentoring. Commentary may be possible someday, but not yet.

But with new rumors about a potential tennis return alongside Rafa, and after dismissing commentary talk, could we see the legends reunite on court soon?