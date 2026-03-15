Roger Federer Faces Criticism As Insider Claims Rafael Nadal Was ‘Authentic’: “Thought a Lot About Money”

The eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer has long been synonymous with class, elegance, and humility, both on and off the court. His game mirrored those traits: fluid, effortless, and built on impeccable timing and precision. In contrast, his greatest rival, Rafael Nadal, forged his legacy through relentless intensity and physical grit, his heavy topspin forehand and tireless court coverage embodying his fighting spirit. However, few knew better than a Roland Garros official how uniquely the two wore their greatness.

Gilles Jourdon is a construction director who was involved in the redevelopment of Stade Roland Garros. He has been managing the venue since the late 1970s and has been in close touch with players who are a part of the French Open. In his experience, he claimed that Nadal left a stronger personal impression on him than Federer during their playing careers.

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“Nadal was more likeable than Federer. Our feeling was that Federer was only concerned with himself. He didn’t give anything. He didn’t give his time. He was polite, but nothing more,” Jourdan said.

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The insider did not hold back and expanded on his explanation. He suggested that Roger Federer was more focused on the financial and entrepreneurial aspects. For instance, he went on to dedicate time to creating the Laver Cup and investing in brands like On Running, which helped turn him into one of sport’s rare billionaire athletes.

Rafa, by contrast, has long been known for throwing himself into life around the tour, from warmly engaging with fans and staff to stressing that his philosophy is to maintain good, respectful relationships with everyone in the locker room.

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“He thought a lot about money, a lot. There was no interaction. He wasn’t mean or rude. But we used to say that he wasn’t the ideal son-in-law after all. Nadal was authentic,” Jourdan added.

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The Spaniard has a special connection to Roland Garros, as he has won the tournament 14-times. It’s very natural that the tournament officials also build a certain relationship with their most decorated player. The court Philippe-Chatrier even has Nadal’s footprint stamped forever.

Imago TENNIS: BNP Paribas Open-Fderer vs Nadal March 17, 2012 Indian Wells, CA, USA Roger Federer SUI and Rafael Nadal ESP before their semi final match at the BNP Paribas Open. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Indian Wells Indian Wells Tennis Garden California UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJaynexKamin-Oncea-USAxTODAYxSportsx 6109700

Meanwhile, in his long list of 20 Grand Slams, he has only won the French Open once, in 2009. In later stages of his career, he even voluntarily skipped the clay Grand Slam, as it was not his strongest suit, and prepared for the Grass season.

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While Jourdan clarified that Federer was never disrespectful, his statement has surely stained the Swiss star’s personality. Till now, the eight-time Wimbledon champion has always maintained an image of an ideal gentleman and apostle of elegance.

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Nonetheless, both Federer and Nadal are legends of the sport, and their rivalry defined an era of tennis. Together, they have 205 ATP tour titles, which include 44 Grand Slams. They have produced some of the most iconic matches the sport has ever seen, whether it be the 2008 Wimbledon final or the 2017 Australian Open final.

People may have different opinions about their personalities, but their influence on tennis is priceless. Also, their respect for each other has shown that athletes can have the fiercest rivalries and remain friends, which remains true to this day.

The Basel native made many endorsement deals and business investments alongside his tennis career. He is receiving the fruits of those entrepreneurial seeds now, as he entered the Forbes Billionaire list of 2026.

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Roger Federer joins the Billionaire club after four years of retirement

The 44-year-old becomes only the second tennis player and seventh athlete to achieve billionaire status. Roger Federer became a billionaire in August 2025, but was inducted into the Forbes list this month, standing at $1.1 billion in net worth. Even though he retired from professional tennis in 2022, his financial success has only continued to grow.

The prize money he won from the sport is a very small part of his net worth. He won a total of $131 million in prize money during his career. Apart from this, the majority of his wealth comes from lucrative endorsement deals and business ventures. His long-term partnerships with global brands like Rolex, Uniqlo, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt, and Wilson have played a major role in building his fortune.

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Imago The Swiss received a major boost in his net worth when his 3% stake in the Swiss running shoe company On became a global sensation. He invested in the company in 2019, when the company was just focused on running. Federer expanded the company’s reach and even pivoted towards tennis. They curated a shoe together for the sport and later even sponsored tennis players like Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton. Currently, the company’s valuation is close to $20 billion, and this becomes one of the most valuable assets in Federer’s portfolio.

Even after his retirement, the 20-time Grand Slam champion is still one of the most popular figures in the world. Apart from this odd remark made by Gilles Jourdan, his humility is also something people highly regard about him. His presence continues to hold significant weight in the tennis community. Through his ventures and influence, Federer has ensured that both his legacy and financial growth extend well beyond his playing days.