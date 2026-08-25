Roger Federer Gives Final Verdict on Making a Comeback Like Serena Williams

Roger Federer is back at Arthur Ashe Stadium this week for the first time in seven years, and it hasn’t taken long for the obvious question to follow him. With Serena and Venus Williams both back in the tournament this year, Federer was asked point blank whether he’d ever consider a similar return, especially given he is younger than Venus and just a year older than Serena. But his direct answer left nothing open to interpretation.

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“No, no, no, no. No, not at all,” he said during the press conference at the US Open. “Thanks for asking. I wasn’t sure if the question was going to get asked, but I’m happy you did so I can clarify in case anybody thought.”

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“God, there’s way too many obstacles. And I’m too busy. I’m barely finding time to play any exos, you know. So imagine a tour and the body is done. But I’m very happy how I’m feeling. So all good. I’m just a fan now, just enjoying watching,” he added.

Federer hasn’t played a competitive singles match since his 2021 Wimbledon quarter-final loss to Hubert Hurkacz, and closed out his career for good at the 2022 Laver Cup in London, playing his final match in doubles alongside Rafael Nadal.

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On Friday night, he plays an exhibition, the “Icon Returns” event, back on Arthur Ashe Stadium, the court where he won five consecutive US Open titles between 2004 and 2008 and reached the final on two other occasions. He’ll be joined by Andy Roddick, John McEnroe and Andre Agassi, three men he shares real history with. Roddick was one of his most regular Grand Slam final competitors as a youngster, Agassi one of his rivals and a source for one of his finest matches ever in that building, and McEnroe as one of the sport’s elder statesmen.

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From New York, Federer travels directly to Newport, Rhode Island, for formal induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, an honor he described as “super special”.

In the press conference, he was even asked who he’d most want to play if he somehow got one more US Open main draw match against today’s players. He was quick to pick Carlos Alcaraz.

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“Maybe Carlos. I think he’s exciting,” he said. “I never got a chance to play against him or Sinner the same. We only practiced together a little bit as they were coming up. So I missed that generation, unfortunately, a little bit. And there’s a bunch of those guys I just missed just because of my knee issues.”

“Obviously, Novak would be cool, too. I mean, he’s still going strong and he’s still hanging in there, which is cool,” Federer added.

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The defending champion returns in the singles draw and is even playing the mixed doubles event alongside Serena Williams, which will be his first match in four months.

Federer reflects on Novak Djokovic’s chances of winning the 25th Slam

Roger Federer, one of Djokovic’s fiercest rivals, didn’t serve as a narrator in the Serbian’s recently released documentary, “Novak Djokovic: The Wolf in the Winter”. The Swiss featured in several clips of matches that were included in the film.

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Federer was cautious when asked about the documentary, admitting that he had not seen it yet. But he didn’t hesitate when asked whether the 24-time Grand Slam champion has a real chance of adding one more to his kitty.

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“Whenever Novak enters any tournament, for that matter, or major, he’ll be in it with a shot,” Federer said, adding that after nearly 50 matches against each other across every surface, his respect for Djokovic as a competitor has never wavered.

“It was a pleasure to play against an incredible player, unbelievable fighter. And it’s amazing that he’s still going. I’m very impressed,” Federer concluded.

The 45-year-old used the rest of his press conference to look outward rather than just back at his own career. He was asked about Kei Nishikori, one of several players who are retiring this year, and he was quite warm in describing a rivalry that started while the Japanese star was still a teen and training in Florida.

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The Swiss Maestro leads their head-to-head 8-3. Their first meeting took place in the 2011 Basel finals, which Federer won comfortably in straight sets. Nishikori earned his first win over Federer in 2013 at the Madrid Masters, which remains their only clay encounter. He secured his second win on the same training grounds that the 20-time Grand Slam champion was referring to, in the Miami quarterfinals in 2014. Their last career meeting took place in the 2019 Wimbledon quarterfinals, where the Swiss prevailed in four sets.

“I remember practicing with him, particularly in Miami, when he was like 16 or even 15. I see him grow. I thought he had a wonderful game, obviously a super respectful person as well. It’s sad seeing the likes of Nishikori and Wawrinka and others go.”

He also reflected on the significance of Frances Tiafoe and Arthur Fils, two Black players, recently contesting a Masters 1000 final together, calling it “a beacon of hope” for a sport he’d like to see grow further beyond its traditionally European and American base, into Africa, Asia and South America.