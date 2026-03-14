Roger Federer Joins Billionaire Club 4 Years After Hanging Up His Racket

Roger Federer played his final professional match in a doubles loss at the Laver Cup in London on September 23, 2022, closing a dazzling career with 103 titles. Yet the Swiss maestro’s story refuses to fade quietly. Now, Federer has etched another milestone into his legacy, this time far from the court, adding a rare chapter only a select few ever reach.

Roger Federer has entered the 2026 billionaire rankings after building an estimated fortune of around $1.1 billion, according to Forbes. The Swiss legend is now among the few athletes in history to reach billionaire status through sport, endorsements, and business investments.

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His fortune includes nearly $131 million in career prize money. That total ranks as the third-highest in tennis history. Only Novak Djokovic with $189 million and Rafael Nadal with $135 million stand ahead of him.

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Federer now joins a small group of athletes who have crossed the billion-dollar mark. The 2026 list also includes icons like LeBron James and Tiger Woods. Their wealth reflects the growing power of athletes beyond the playing field.

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Roger’s presence on the list also highlights a wider trend. Modern athletes are building wealth through entrepreneurship and smart investments. Many now expand their financial influence while still competing professionally.

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During his career, Federer dominated not just tennis but also the sports business world. He remained the highest-paid tennis player in the world for 16 consecutive years until retirement. Few athletes have maintained such financial consistency.

At his commercial peak in 2020, Federer became the highest-paid athlete in all of sports. That year, he earned an estimated $106 million. Major sponsorship deals helped drive that massive figure.

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His endorsement portfolio featured global brands. Partnerships included Uniqlo, Rolex, Mercedes-Benz, Lindt, and Moët & Chandon. These long-term deals strengthened his financial empire.

Much of Federer’s post-retirement wealth now comes from his early investment in On. According to Forbes, he acquired a 3% stake in “On Holding AG” in 2019. At the time, the brand was still known as “On Running” and focused mainly on running shoes.

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Federer later worked closely with the brand to expand its reach. Together, they developed “The Roger Pro” shoe. The collaboration helped push the company deeper into tennis.

The brand has since signed top players such as Iga Swiatek and Ben Shelton to head-to-toe endorsement deals. The partnerships strengthened On’s growing presence in professional tennis.

Federer first crossed the billion-dollar mark in August 2025. That milestone placed him alongside global superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, and Tiger Woods. He also became the second tennis figure to reach billionaire status after Ion Țiriac, the 1970 French Open doubles champion and former Madrid Open owner.

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The billionaire list includes several other famous names. Newcomers include director James Cameron, singer Beyoncé, and hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre. At the top sits Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, while Larry Page, Sergey Brin, and Larry Ellison, owner of the BNP Paribas Open, also rank near the top.

And with Roger Federer now part of that elite list, one figure stands out behind the scenes for his financial success: his longtime agent, Tony Godsick.

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Tony Godsick explains how Roger Federer built his financial empire

In 2013, Roger Federer joined forces with his longtime agent Tony Godsick to create Team8. The partnership quickly grew into one of the most influential management operations in tennis. Their collaboration extended far beyond traditional athlete representation.

Together, Federer and Godsick also launched the Laver Cup. The tournament quickly became a major attraction in men’s tennis. Over time, it earned official status as a sanctioned event on the ATP Tour calendar.

Godsick has often explained that Federer’s personality played a huge role in building his financial empire. According to him, the Swiss icon stayed deeply involved in every important decision.

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Speaking on Andy Roddick’s Served Media channel, Godsick once shared how closely they worked together. He explained, “He communicated so much. I could get him on the phone all the time. When I went out on the road with him, we’d have dinner every night.”

The agent also highlighted Federer’s willingness to stay involved in business discussions. Godsick added, “He wanted to participate in his business. I tell you, the secret to his success and our partnership has been the ability to always get him on the phone and always communicate. He has strong opinions.”

Their partnership was built on constant discussion and trust. Even disagreements helped strengthen their professional relationship.

Godsick also spoke about Federer’s communication style in daily matters. He said, “He’s a great communicator, and we speak things out. Most of them are over stupid things; most of them are not over business. Probably over-scheduling or not getting an answer, or him making me wait for a very long time on something that was easy to answer.”

Today, with Federer now listed among the world’s billionaire athletes, his legacy continues to grow. The Swiss legend stands apart from most modern tennis players as his influence expands beyond the court and into the global business elite.