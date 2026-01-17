Roger Federer Opens Up on Australian Open Classics With Rafael Nadal That Still Give Him Goosebumps

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal dominated tennis for almost two decades. Throughout the course of their fierce rivalry, they have faced each other on 40 different occasions. During the AO 2026 promotional event, when Jim Courier refreshed Federer’s memories of their 2009 and 2017 clashes at the Rod Laver Arena, the 20-time Grand Slam champion couldn’t help but take a trip down memory lane.

“This one, ‘09, truly I thought that this was an incredible game,” said Federer. “I thought we played some fantastic tennis in 09 against one another and it was a pity because I thought I played great, so it was one of those finals that could [I] have [won] but didn’t… Then, obviously, 2017. The match of matches for me, maybe my career. So happy it happened here.”

When the crowd filled the stands back in 2009, they did not have the slightest idea of what was waiting for them. Putting on a masterclass, both stars kept thwarting each other’s shots with pinpoint precision. And as a result, the final lasted for an incredible 4 hours and 23 minutes, ultimately ending past midnight. Playing in his first AO final, Nadal won 7-5, 3-6, 7-6(3), 3-6, 6-2. He also became the very first tennis athlete from Spain to have won the prestigious tournament, establishing himself as a superstar.

Praising Nadal’s movement, Federer pointed out that his defence was incredible, which ultimately led to the Swiss’ downfall. However, the Swiss maestro did come back for vengeance and ended up getting his 2009 revenge in what was another tennis epic.

The duo met again, at the same venue, in 2017. This time, both the stars were returning from a long layoff resulting from injuries. But once they were staring at each other in the eyes, both of them entered God mode. Nadal, at one point, led the game 3-1. Coming up with a strong response right after, Federer edged past him 4-3. And then it happened. With the point on Deuce, an epic 26-shot rally followed, compelling the crowd to initially go spellbound and then break the trance themselves while bursting into applause.

At the end of the rally, it was the Swiss superstar with his now-trademark forehand counter down the line, clinching the point. Breaking the Nadal curse, Federer finally won 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

“I’ve missed many break points against Rafa, so I know it means nothing maybe, but now that I won, that point goes down and maybe my favourite ever in my career, so happy, happy about it,” Federer concluded as the present-day crowd in the Rod Laver Arena mimicked the unending applause from 2017.

Meanwhile, with both the superstars now retired, Federer recently teased how he was ready for a ‘Fedal Tour.’

Roger Federer willing to re-ignite rivalry with Rafael Nadal

For nearly two decades, tennis revolved around two familiar figures walking onto court from opposite ends of the net. Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. The two names shaped an era with their rivalry and camaraderie that fans still cherish even after they have put down their rackets. Months after the retirement of Nadal, Federer again reminded the world about the saga the two weaved together.

The Swiss maestro hung up his rackets after playing a doubles match at the Laver Cup in London, partnering with none other than Nadal in 2022. Two years later, in 2024, Nadal, too, bid farewell to the competitive sphere at the Davis Cup. In September 2025, Federer announced something that had the tennis fans reeling. He shared that he is interested in launching a Fedal Tour, joining hands with Nadal.

While talking to CNBC, Federer shared, “Yeah, why not? I love Rafa. I know Rafa is totally open to maybe playing some tennis. It sounds terrible to call it ‘seniors tennis,’ but maybe we can create a tour—like a Fedal tour or something.”

With retirement behind them but their bond intact, Federer’s “Fedal Tour” idea hints at a new chapter. While fans have been left excited with such an idea, only time can reveal whether such an idea takes shape in reality.