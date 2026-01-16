Roger Federer Raises Comeback Hopes After Stunning Casper Ruud at Australian Open

Roger Federer has returned to the Australian Open for the first time since announcing his retirement in 2022, marking a historic and emotional moment for fans and the tournament alike. The 6x AO champion, whose last major title came in Melbourne in 2018, will headline the inaugural AO 2026 Opening Ceremony on Saturday night. He’s also set to join Pat Rafter, Andre Agassi, and Lleyton Hewitt in a special ‘Battle of World No.1s’ exhibition. But a day before the grand event, Federer was seen having a light workout at Rod Laver Arena.

It was his first time on the court in nearly four years. The Swiss legend was spotted enjoying a practice session with the current world number 13, Casper Ruud. The pair have met competitively before, most notably in the R32 of the 2019 French Open, where Federer comfortably dispatched the Norwegian in straight sets. Even this time, in the practice session, the 44-year-old legend got the better of the three-time Grand Slam finalist. He defeated Ruud 7-2 in a tie-break.

The moment instantly triggered fan excitement online, with many humorously suggesting that Roger Federer should “get back in the testing pool” after his sharp ball-striking. And justifiably so, because Federer has time and again proved that his skills are still on par with the best of the best of the current generation. But why did he choose Ruud over anyone else for this practice session?

Despite their brief overlap on the ATP Tour, Federer has long admired Ruud’s talent. For example, in 2017, the Swiss had even predicted big things for the Norwegian. Federer said he was “sure” Ruud was going to be part of the next generation to follow on from the big three.

Even Casper Ruud has time and again expressed his love and admiration for the Swiss Maestro. “He is absolutely unique in every way, an incredibly cool guy, not that I know him personally, but you notice that he is very sympathetic wherever he goes.”

Coming back to the special event, well, after retiring at the 2022 Laver Cup, Roger Federer never had the opportunity to bid farewell to Melbourne. Saturday’s Opening Ceremony will finally bridge that gap. How excited is he to step onto the blue hard courts in Melbourne alongside other tennis greats?

Roger Federer’s honest take about Saturday’s Opening Ceremony in Melbourne

This weekend’s Opening Ceremony will serve not only as a celebration but also as Federer’s belated farewell to a venue that shaped some of the most iconic moments of his career. Surrounded by family – his children and parents have joined him. Roger Federer said the trip is designed to be a nostalgic walk through his storied history at Melbourne Park.

Speaking at his AO press conference, Federer admitted that returning to Rod Laver Arena after so long isn’t entirely easy, but it’s necessary. “I feel good to rip the Band-Aid off, show up on a big court like here at Rod Laver Arena, get out there. It’s too easy and too convenient just to stay home and say, I don’t need to do it.” He also elaborated on the emotional mix he’s dealing with:

“I’m nervous, I’m excited, I’m happy I’m here. I’m happy there’s a moment for the crowd, for me personally, but also being on the court with Lleyton that I shared so much with, Pat, that I always loved playing against, even though I never beat him. I always loved Pat. He was one of my favorite players. Then, Andre, I was fortunate enough to play against him maybe 10 times or so. Just being together with those guys is going to make me feel better as well.”

Recently, he also crossed paths with another tennis great, Rod Laver. They were even spotted posing together for pictures at the Rod Laver Arena. What a moment! 2026 AO couldn’t have asked for a better start.

This year at the AO, Jannik Sinner will be looking forward to defending his title for the third consecutive time, while Carlos Alcaraz will be keen to clinch his first AO title and become the youngest man to achieve the Career Grand Slam milestone. Speaking about whether Alcaraz can do it this year or not, Roger Federer showcased a bit of optimism. ” I hope he does because for the game, again, that would be an unbelievable, special moment.”

Will Carlitos reach this milestone or not? Time will tell. But for Federer, this return to Melbourne isn’t just about participating in the Opening Ceremony. It’s about reliving memories, reconnecting with old rivals, and giving fans the goodbye they deserved years ago.