Roger Federer Returns to Wimbledon to Keep a Special Tradition Alive

Since retiring from professional tennis, Roger Federer has rarely missed Wimbledon, the place that means the most to him. He was there last year, watching one of Novak Djokovic’s matches and even witnessing Grigor Dimitrov’s horrific injury unfold. Now, it appears SW19 fans could be set for another Federer sighting, with reports claiming he is preparing to return once again.

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“Roger will come with his family, visit friends, and watch some tennis,” a source recently confirmed to Clay.

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The 20-time Grand Slam winner is set to arrive alongside his wife, Mirka, and their 4 children. And for Roger, SW19 remains the one Grand Slam he simply does not want to miss. Even after retiring from professional tennis 4 years ago, he has kept coming back.

In fact, he has not missed a single edition since his retirement at the O2 Arena during the 2022 Laver Cup.

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Imago Mandatory Credit: Photo by Javier Garcia/Shutterstock 13995877la Catherine Princess of Wales watches on as Roger Federer congratulates Andy Murray from the Royal Box Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 04 Jul 2023 Wimbledon Tennis Championships, Day 2, The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, UK – 04 Jul 2023 PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxGRExMLTxCYPxROUxBULxUAExKSAxONLY Copyright: xJavierxGarcia/Shutterstockx 13995877la

Back in 2023, the eight-time SW19 winner was briefly honored during the tournament. The Centre Court crowd gave him a long round of applause when he appeared in the Royal Box. Dressed in an elegant suit, the Swiss icon sat in the front row between his wife Mirka and the Princess of Wales.

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Then, in 2024, the former world No. 1 was also part of Andy Murray’s farewell at the All-England Club.

Last year, he was back again and even watched the current Roland Garros winner Mirra Andreeva from the Royal Box alongside his wife. Under the eyes of her childhood idol, Andreeva produced what was then her most commanding SW19 performance against former world No. 8 Emma Navarro.

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“I really tried my best not to look over there,” the Russian said during her on-court interview. “I knew as soon as I looked, I would completely lose my focus,” she added while Federer watched her from the Royal Box.

And while this year, Federer is now expected back at Wimbledon next week, that may not be the end of his Grand Slam travels either.

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Roger Federer to make a special appearance at the upcoming US Open

The Swiss icon is not just returning to SW19 this year, as he is also set to feature at the upcoming US Open in a special exhibition match. The event will take place at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on 25th August and will be staged before the start of the main draw.

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The tennis icon, who ended the year-end No. 1 rankings 5 times, remains the only player in history to win 5 back-to-back US Open titles from 2004 to 2008.

The exhibition titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” will also feature former US Open winner Andy Roddick, John McEnroe, and Andre Agassi.

Federer also spoke about what returning to NY means to him. “So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me,” Federer said. “I’ve missed being part of that atmosphere and feeling the incredible energy that the fans bring every year,” he explained.

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The timing of the special event is also significant because it comes just before the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Even at the AO this year, he had already made an appearance during the opening week of the Slam and shared a practice session with Casper Ruud.

With fans now set to see him again at the US Open this year, the excitement around his return is only going to grow stronger. Even in retirement, Roger still knows how to light up a Grand Slam stage.