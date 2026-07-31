Roger Federer Set for Shanghai Return in Star-Studded Doubles Match

Roger Federer’s bond with Shanghai has always been special. The former World No. 1 lifted the Shanghai Masters title in 2014 and 2017, and since retiring in 2022, he has returned regularly for exhibition matches that draw huge crowds. That tradition continues this season, with Federer set to headline “The Roger & Friends” celebrity doubles match on October 16, just two days before the conclusion of the 2026 Shanghai Masters.

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Tickets are expected to sell out quickly, not only because of Federer’s enduring popularity in China but also thanks to the star‑studded lineups that accompany him. This will be the third consecutive year that Federer will be participating in an exhibition event in Shanghai.

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Federer first played an exhibition match in Shanghai in 2024, teaming up with singer‑actor Eason Chan against ATP pro Zhang Zhizhen and table tennis star Fan Zhendong. The duo claimed victory in a light‑hearted contest.

Imago SHANGHAI, CHINA – OCTOBER 10: Former tennis player Roger Federer and actor Donnie Yen Ji-dan, actor Leo Wu Lei and former WTA, Tennis Damen star Zheng Jie in action in the exhibition event Roger and friends celebrity doubles match on day 12 of the 2025 Shanghai Rolex Masters at Qi Zhong Tennis Center on October 10, 2025 in Shanghai, China. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN Copyright: xChinaxNewsxServicex 111596502242

In 2025, Federer returned to the Qizhong Stadium alongside actor Donnie Yen, facing actor Wu Lei and former WTA pro Zheng Jie. Federer and Yen mounted an impressive comeback to win 5‑7, 10‑8, 7‑1. Afterward, Federer praised the effort of his celebrity partners.

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“I want to say about practicing so hard to get ready for the match, for Donnie and for you, Lei,” he had said after the match. “[Jie and I] don’t have to practice as much as them, but just to see the passion behind the practice sessions, I hope they can carry it after the match as well.

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“And also maybe people who are watching and who are here at the stadium, just to show how important sports is for everyday life, for happiness. I’m happy we could share centre court here in Qizhong Stadium today.”

Though the participants for the upcoming exhibition event are yet to be announced, Federer is likely to team up with another prominent Chinese celebrity once again. Notably, this isn’t even the only exhibition event that the 44-year-old will attend this year. He is set to return to the court later this month.

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Roger Federer is also scheduled to play an exhibition event in New York

Federer will be attending an exhibition event on August 25 during the fan week of the US Open. He will be a part of the program, ‘Roger Federer: An Icon returns to New York,’ that will be held at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

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He will be joined by American Tennis legends Andy Roddick, Andre Agassi, and John McEnroe in an exhibition match that is expected to sell out. The four will play an exhibition match, and the event is expected to comfortably sell out the venue.

Speaking about the event, Federer had highlighted how special it is for him to return to Arthur Ashe Stadium, the venue where he had captured all five of his US Open titles.

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“The US Open has always been one of the most special tournaments for me,” he had said in a statement released by the United States Tennis Association (USTA). “So many unforgettable moments of my career happened in New York, and Arthur Ashe Stadium is a place that means a great deal to me.”

Will Federer be in doubles action once again, or will he decide to play singles at the event in New York? We will have to wait and see.