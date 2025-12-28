Roger Federer Slammed by Swiss Government Chief for Tourism Boom in Country

Every summer, Switzerland draws swelling crowds, and 2025 set a new benchmark with 25 million visitors between May and October. Fueled by aggressive marketing, tourism has boomed, but pressure is mounting on popular destinations. Now, Swiss icon Roger Federer, long a driving force behind the country’s global appeal, finds himself at the center of a growing dispute over his role as brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism.

Roger Federer became a brand ambassador for Switzerland Tourism in 2021. Since then, the country has seen a major tourism boom. Visitor numbers have risen sharply, and international interest in Switzerland has surged.

Much of that growth has been driven by large-scale advertising campaigns. While they have been commercially successful, concerns are growing at home. Some residents and regions say they are feeling the negative effects of excessive tourism.

Switzerland Tourism’s latest campaign raised the profile even further. It was directed by renowned Swiss filmmaker Marc Forster. The campaign featured Federer alongside Hollywood star Halle Berry and quickly gained global attention.

The campaign proved hugely popular online. It collected more than 125 million views on YouTube. That figure was double the views of the previous year’s campaign, which starred Federer and actor Mads Mikkelsen.

The stated goal was to rebalance tourism flows. Officials hoped to shift visitors in Grindelwald toward the quieter autumn season. Traditionally, locals enjoy a pause between the busy summer and winter months.

However, that plan backfired for some communities. Residents lost their usual breathing space from tourists. Similar overtourism pressures are also being felt in places like Lauterbrunnen, Iseltwald, and Ticino.

This has sparked political debate. Critics question whether Federer’s global appeal should be used to attract even more visitors. The concern centers on public funding, estimated at 50 million Swiss francs next year, which critics say harms the very taxpayers who fund it.

One vocal opponent is MP David Roth from the Social Democratic Party. He has long criticized mass tourism from distant countries. He previously challenged whether state-funded tourism aligns with sustainability goals. Roth recently said, “Have we generated additional traffic here with taxpayers’ money? Is it really worthwhile to attract tourists from all over the world to Switzerland with such expensive campaigns?”

However, despite the scrutiny on Federer, the Swiss Tourism director has now publicly backed him.

Martin Nydegger supports Roger Federer and defends Switzerland Tourism’s marketing efforts

Switzerland Tourism director Martin Nydegger has addressed how much recent tourism growth can be linked to the agency’s marketing work. Speaking to Swiss news outlet Blick, he acknowledged the difficulty of measuring impact with precision but offered an internal estimate.

“I cannot prove the effect with concrete data. Internally, we estimate that one in six visitors is a result of our global marketing efforts,” Nydegger said.

Nydegger emphasised the collaboration between the public and private sectors. “The interaction between the state and private tourism companies works perfectly,” he added, highlighting a coordinated national approach to tourism development.

He also pointed to Switzerland’s natural appeal as a decisive factor. “Added to this are the magnificent landscapes, unspoilt nature and fantastic mountains – which are, incidentally, the three main reasons for travelling to Switzerland,” he explained.

Nydegger then defended the use of high-profile figures like Roger Federer. He rejected claims that celebrities increase pressure on overcrowded destinations. “We don’t want to put additional pressure on tourist hotspots that already attract enough visitors from abroad,” he said.

Instead, he explained that campaigns are designed to redirect tourism flows. “With Roger Federer and Halle Berry, we are targeting less frequented regions and want to steer tourists more towards the autumn season,” Nydegger stated.

He cited specific filming locations to support his argument. “That’s why we went to Vitznau (on the shores of Lake Lucerne) and Emmetten (in the canton of Nidwalden) with these two stars. These two places are certainly not tourist hotspots.”

Nydegger also addressed concerns over public spending. “Do you want to know if Roger Federer earns money from Switzerland Tourism? I can tell you that he doesn’t earn a penny from us.” He quoted Federer directly: ‘I have been successful because I grew up in a country that gave me the stability I needed to be successful. The last thing I want is to receive taxpayers’ money for my commitment.’

And as debate continues, scrutiny around the campaign remains intense.