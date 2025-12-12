Roger Federer Sparks Comeback Frenzy After Huge Australian Open Announcement

The Australian summer was already gearing up for its usual burst of energy, but this year, the excitement has reached a fever pitch. For the first time in its long and storied history, the Australian Open will host an Opening Ceremony on January 17th – an extravagant celebration honoring the champions, the fans, and the legacy that defines the Happy Slam. But as soon as the lineup was revealed, one name sent shockwaves through the tennis world: Roger Federer.

The six-time Australian Open champion, a man whose grace, artistry, and dominance helped shape an entire generation of tennis, is preparing to step onto Rod Laver Arena once more. Only this time, it’s not for a Grand Slam battle – but for a moment of reflection, celebration, and farewell. In a light-hearted video that instantly went viral, Federer playfully teased his return. “Hey, everyone, I’ve been thinking it’s really cold here in Switzerland. I need to make a trip again and head back down under.”

Ever since Roger Federer hung up his racket in 2022, fans have waited for a chance to see him back at the Happy Slam. This January, they will finally get that moment. As per the reports, Federer will take to the court in a unique ‘Battle of the World No.1s’ alongside 4x Australian Open champion Andre Agassi and Australian legends Patrick Rafter and Lleyton Hewitt for a star-studded match.

“It feels like a lifetime ago that I coined the phrase the ‘Happy Slam’ for the Australian Open, and it still makes me smile when I think about all the moments I’ve had here. I’ve experienced so many emotions on Rod Laver Arena … the joy of lifting ‘Norman’ six times, the honour of playing in front of Rod Laver himself, the challenge of competing against my biggest rivals, and always the overwhelming love and support of the Australian fans.”

The Australian Open became a home away from home for Roger Federer, a place where the crowd’s roar felt like an embrace. He revealed that coming back to win the AO in 2017 was one of his most treasured Grand Slam memories, and then backing it up to win in 2018 was like another “dream come true” moment for him in Melbourne. “I can’t wait to come down under again to the AO and create more fantastic moments with all the Aussie fans.”

Even the Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said that he can’t wait to see Federer back on Rod Laver Arena, along with other greats of the game. Fans around the world will tune in not just for the glamor or nostalgia, but for a rare chance to witness Federer reconnect with the arena where so many of his greatest memories live. The Happy Slam just got a whole lot happier. Isn’t it?

But what does Roger Federer really think about returning to the court with a racket in hand? Does he miss playing competitive tennis? Let’s find out.

Roger Federer expresses his desire to return to the tennis court

Since retiring from the sport on 23 September 2022, Roger Federer has embraced a new life – family time, business ventures, charity work, and ambassadorship duties. Yet something about the rhythm of a tennis court, the bounce of the ball, and the electric hum of a stadium has always tugged at him. Earlier this year he spoke about how much he misses the racket sport. “I miss tennis; I have hardly played since I retired.”

In an interview with L’Equipe, he admitted he would love to play tennis again. “I’d like to train a little again, two or three times a week. And I hope to be able to compete in exhibition fights again and fill stadiums all over the world. Nothing is planned yet, but I miss it.”

Talking about exhibition matches, fans still wait eagerly to see him play against Rafael Nadal one more time. And let me tell you, doors are still open for this! While speaking to Tages Anzeiger during an interview in November 2025, Roger Federer shared his thoughts about the potential idea of facing Nadal in an exhibition match.

“It would be great if it came to fruition. If we played exhibitions after our careers, we would have more time and wouldn’t have to rush into what comes next. I could imagine combining all of this with a good cause, raising money for my foundation, and inspiring children. For the moment, nothing concrete is planned. But I can see some interesting ideas that could come out of it.”

So, interest is there to step onto the court once again, but does Roger Federer have any intention to take up other roles like coaching or commentating in the near future? “If I’m asked now, I’ll say no. I don’t have the time. And I think everyone knows that, which is why no one asks (laughs). But never say never.”

He said he’s open to mentoring, and who knows what lines up next for him. So, don’t be surprised if you guys see him on the sidelines sharing strategies with the players during tournaments.