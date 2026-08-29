Roger Federer’s US Open Legacy Lives On— From Five-Peat to Hall of Fame

Though he may be held in high regard for his grass-court prowess, Wimbledon isn’t the only Grand Slam where Roger Federer has built a strong legacy. He is among the most decorated players in the history of the US Open, winning five consecutive titles from 2004 to 2008. This was the time when Federer was at the peak of his powers. He was winning titles around the world, and Flushing Meadows became one of his most dominant competitions.

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While he wasn’t able to win the title in New York again after the legendary five-year stint, Federer remained a tough competitor in the tournament for another decade. He last played the US Open in 2019, reaching the quarterfinals and racking up wins over players like David Goffin and Dan Evans.

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Federer also took Grigor Dimitrov to the absolute limit in the last 8, but didn’t manage to get the result he needed. He suffered a heartbreaking 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 defeat and exited the iconic hard courts of New York for the final time. Though his final experience in the tournament may not have been that great, his streak of five consecutive triumphs still stands out.

Not to mention that Federer came awfully close to winning his sixth consecutive title at Flushing Meadows in 2009. Having stitched up a 40-match winning streak in the competition, he was the heavy favorite over Juan Martin Del Potro in the final. But the Argentine flipped the script and racked up a remarkable 3-6, 7-6, 4-6, 7-6, 6-2 win.

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While the defeat was quite disappointing, no one has come close to achieving a five-peat like Federer at the US Open in the Open Era. It is unlikely that anyone will be able to challenge that record in the coming years either. Reflecting on the feat, Federer remarked that winning so many consecutive matches in New York made him love the city even more, and that is why he rarely disappointed in the tournament.

“I just got on a roll, I guess,” Federer told the media at the 2018 US Open. “I was also world No. 1 at the time. For a long period, I think I wasn’t losing much, and when I came to the Open, I had all the answers for all the guys, all my opponents, all conditions, wind, night, day. I really embraced everything about New York. I think that’s why I rarely had bad tournaments here in New York because I like playing here. I think the court speed is good for me. I’m happy in this country. I’m happy in New York.”

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Federer’s achievement at the US Open is so iconic that it is still talked about today. It not only made him a fan favorite in the tournament, but also helped establish him as one of the greatest players of his era. So, here is a look at the five finals that Federer won to create history at Flushing Meadows.

US Open 2004 final: Roger Federer trumped Lleyton Hewitt in straight sets

Federer won three of the four Grand Slams in 2004. It was one of his most successful years on the Tour, and the US Open title was the cherry on top of the cake. In one of the most dominant US Open final displays ever, Federer bageled Hewitt twice to win 6-0, 7-6, 6-0 and clinch his maiden singles crown in New York.

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US Open 2005 final: Roger Federer overcame a tough battle against Andre Agassi

It was one of Federer’s most remarkable title defenses ever. He defeated the crowd-favorite Agassi 6-3, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1, and this result made him the first man in the Open era to successfully defend the Wimbledon and US Open titles in the same year. Though the 35-year-old posed a strong challenge, Federer just proved to be too good at the end of the day.

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US Open 2006 final: Roger Federer defeated Andy Roddick to make it three titles in a row

Federer was pretty much a nemesis for Andy Roddick. The American lost four Grand Slam finals to him, and one of the defeats came in his home event. Though Roddick did provide a tough challenge, Federer just seemed untouchable as he continued his winning streak with a 6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1 triumph. This saw Federer break his own record and become the first man to win three consecutive Wimbledon and US Open titles.

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US Open 2007 final: Roger Federer breezed past Novak Djokovic in three sets

In what was just their sixth meeting, Federer defended his US Open title with a 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 victory against Djokovic in the final. While the Serb did take the first two sets down to the wire, his resilience faded in the third as Federer continued his winning run at Flushing Meadows. The two met again in the final in 2015, but it was Djokovic who emerged victorious on that occasion, taking the match 6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4.

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US Open 2008 final: Roger Federer made it five in a row by defeating Andy Murray

Federer cemented his name in the history books with one of his most impressive Grand Slam wins ever. He didn’t give the young Murray any opportunities and pretty much made it a one-sided affair. Federer won 6-2, 7-5, 6-2 to create the five-peat record that still stands today. The result also made him the joint-most successful man in US Open history alongside Jimmy Connors and Pete Sampras, both of whom also lifted five singles titles each.

While he may not have won the US Open title again, he did win many more Grand Slams elsewhere. Ending his career with 20 major titles, he is among the most successful players to ever grace tennis. So, it wasn’t a surprise at all when he finally got inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

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Roger Federer receives Hall of Fame induction

Federer’s tennis legacy became immortal on August 29, Saturday, as he was inducted in Newport alongside broadcaster and journalist Mary Carillo. The 45-year-old remains one of the most beloved tennis players and still pulls huge crowds whenever he plays exhibition events.

A great example of that was seen earlier during this year’s Fan Week at the US Open. Federer participated in an event titled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York” alongside John McEnroe, Andy Roddick, and Andre Agassi. They played a doubles match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium, and the venue was jam-packed.

This was the first time that Federer returned to the courts in New York since 2019. His return was celebrated well by the fans in attendance, and the event once again highlighted his incredible global popularity. The Hall of Fame induction was simply inevitable and will help cement Federer’s legacy further. It is unlikely that we will witness a player of his grace on a tennis court again.