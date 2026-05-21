Roland Garros’ Ambitious Expansion Plans Revealed

Ninety years after its original construction, Court Philippe Chatrier was demolished following the 2018 French Open, making way for a modern reinvention. In 2019, Roland Garros unveiled its redesigned stadium, blending nods to the Eiffel Tower, World War II heroes, and lush greenery, complete with a retractable roof for the 2020 edition. Six years on, Court 14 is now set for expansion, as the French Open invests in fan experience and stadium evolution.

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On Sunday, July 18, the final of the Stade Français U14 Open, initially scheduled for Court 14 at Porte d’Auteuil, will be moved to Court 6. Jacques Laurent, director of Stade Français, explained the decision and shed light on upcoming developments at Roland Garros. “Work will begin on court No. 14 this summer. They want to increase capacity,” Laurent said.

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Court 14, inaugurated in 2018, is semi-underground and was becoming too small to accommodate the growing number of spectators, with a current capacity of just 2,500 seats.

During previous Roland Garros fortnights, huge queues formed as fans tried to get into the matches. Gilles Jourdan, head of major works at the French Tennis Federation, had previously discussed plans for expanding the court.

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Located at the western end of Roland Garros, Court 14 is known for its electric atmosphere. Opposite the Simonne-Mathieu court and in the heart of the Fonds des Princes extension, Court 14 has become a favorite among French players.

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Since the demolition of the iconic Court No. 1, replaced by the beautiful Simonne-Mathieu, Court 14 has steadily confirmed its status as the “largest of the small courts.” With 2,500 seats, it is now the fourth-largest court at Roland Garros, after Philippe-Chatrier (15,000), Suzanne-Lenglen (10,000), and Simonne-Mathieu (5,000).

Its configuration allows it to transform into a bubbling cauldron of energy. “It’s a court where you feel the vibrations of the audience, it transcends a little and even when you’re tired, you want to fight for them too. Yes, it helps a lot,” French ace Leolia Jeanjean said in 2023 after her narrow first-round win over British player Kimberly Birrell.

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With Court 14 set for expansion this summer, Roland Garros continues to improve its facilities, and the third Grand Slam of the year will also see upgrades to enhance the experience for fans and players alike.

Plans to nearly triple the Wimbledon tennis complex are now moving forward

Alongside the expansion of Court 14 at Roland Garros, Wimbledon is set to nearly triple its tennis site after a High Court dismissed a legal challenge.

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The development, approved by the Greater London Authority (GLA), includes 38 new tennis courts and an 8,000-seat stadium. Save Wimbledon Park (SWP) had argued that building on the former Wimbledon Park Golf Club in west London was unlawful because the land is protected.

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Deborah Jevans, chairwoman of the All England Club, said she was “delighted” with the decision, while SWP indicated it might appeal. The GLA and the All England Club defended the decision, explaining to the court that it was “a planning judgment properly exercised” and that the restrictions were not “material.”

With Grand Slam tournaments now expanding seating and facilities, attention shifts back to Roland Garros, where the opening round matches will soon begin.