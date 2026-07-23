Roland Garros Junior Champion Forced to Skip DC Open Opportunity Over Visa Issues

In June, Luis Augusto Queiroz Miguel became the first player from Brazil to lift the junior title at Roland Garros. He also claimed the SW19 doubles crown alongside partner Ziga Sesko, capping off a memorable run. But just as a professional breakthrough at the Citi DC Open seemed within reach, an unfortunate visa issue brought the Brazilian star’s opportunity to an abrupt halt.

The 17-year-old was set to receive a qualifying wildcard for the Washington Open. However, the problem began after several important belongings were stolen in Milan. According to reports, among the missing items were his passport, documents, and cards.

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Because his passport was gone, the Brazilian had to begin the visa process all over again, leaving him no time to travel for the tournament in the US capital.

The setback is especially disappointing considering the strength of the Citi DC Open. This year’s ATP 500 features 3 top-10 players in the main draw, including last year’s winner Alex de Minaur, semi-finalist Ben Shelton, and quarter-finalist Taylor Fritz.

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The Brazilian ace has already experienced the North American tennis swing this season, as the French Open junior champion played in the qualifying draw of the Miami Masters 1000 back in March.

After finishing runner-up at UTS in Rio, Queiroz has no confirmed tournaments scheduled.

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According to sources, the Washington Open could not hold the wildcard for the Brazilian. Instead, it awarded the qualifying spots to Wimbledon boys’ runner-up Cruz Hewitt and 16-year-old American Jordan Lee.

It remains to be seen whether Guto can resolve his visa situation before the US Open Juniors. And as unfortunate as this episode is, similar incidents have affected tennis players before.

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Maria Timofeeva’s passport got stolen in Paris

The incident involving Luis Augusto Queiroz Miguel is not the first of its kind in 2026. Tennis has already witnessed a similar situation when Maria Timofeeva became the victim of a theft in Paris.

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The robbery happened hours after the Uzbek professional’s defeat in the French Open qualifying event, where Timofeeva had just lost to Maria Lourdes Carle.

Soon after the loss, the 22-year-old shared her experience on social media. In one of her IG stories, she wrote, “Another trip turned into a nightmare. New city-new robbery,” she started.

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The current WTA world No. 84 then explained exactly what had been taken from her. “Got my bag with passport, phone, and personal things stolen. Again. I truly don’t know what karma debts I have, but the fact that in daylight in one of the biggest cities in Europe you can’t leave anything out of sight even for half a minute upsets me a lot,” she explained.

The situation created unexpected complications after an already painful defeat on the court. Now, Guto Miguel has found himself dealing with a remarkably similar situation.

It now adds yet another tough story to the tour before the US Open.