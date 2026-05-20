Roland Garros Men’s Draw Leaked Early on ATP Website or Just a Technical Glitch? Tennis Fans Baffled

The Roland Garros men’s draw is not officially due to be revealed until Thursday, but tennis fans woke up on Wednesday to find what appeared to be the full draw already visible on the ATP website, sending social media into a spin.

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The images of what seemed to be the two halves of the men’s singles draw leaked and images spread across social media within hours, with both seeded and non-seeded players and qualifiers, and first round pairings, visible in the full 128-player bracket. It featured the top seed Jannik Sinner with named players and qualifiers slotted into position from R128 all the way through to the final. It’s not clear if it was a real early leak or a technical snafu by the ATP, and that uncertainty is precisely what has fuelled the debate.

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Reactions on the internet were instant and, as expected, polarized. There were some fans who thought that it was just a dry run gone wrong. “Presumably, they do a dry run? Could also be a glitch, but in tennis, you absolutely never know,” one user wrote. Others jumped to the conclusion that certain irregularities in the draw were the most obvious proof that it was not the official draw but an error in the system.

But if you take a close look at the photographs, those irregularities are difficult to miss. The 32 seeds are drawn at a Grand Slam so that no two of them are drawn against each other until the third round. The top two seeds, Sinner and Alexander Zverev, start at opposite ends of the draw with seeds 3 and 4 in separate quarters and seeds 5-8 in separate eighths. There are no seeds over 32 in the Grand Slam format. Players were seeded with numbers well past 32 in the online draw that appeared, something that is structurally impossible under Grand Slam rules.

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“Seeds going beyond 32, looks glitched,” one fan noted. “Obviously a glitch, look at the possible second-round matches. The seeds can’t be matched,” added another, pointing to seeded players appearing in positions that would produce impossible early-round clashes.

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Not everyone was willing to give the ATP the benefit of the doubt. “W*F and they still dare to gaslight us by saying the draw ain’t rigged,” one fan wrote, a comment reflecting the long-held suspicion of the tennis world about draw ceremonies at big tournaments.

The ATP has not officially commented on the appearance of the draw. Roland Garros qualifying has already begun, and the official main draw ceremony will begin on Thursday. The answer to whether the brackets floating on Wednesday are a live test version or just a rogue placeholder will soon be known. For now, however, the tennis world had the draw it had no right to see on Wednesday afternoon.