Russian Tennis Hit Hard as Another WTA Player Forfeits Citizenship

The ripple effects of geopolitics continue to reshape the landscape of professional tennis. After Maria Timofeeva, Kamilla Rakhimova, another name, has joined the growing list of Russian-born players choosing a new flag. Who is it?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

This time it’s the 22-year-old WTA star, Polina Kudermetova. The sister of the former world number 9, Veronika Kudermetova, is now set to compete under the banner of Uzbekistan. According to her updated WTA profile, Polina Kudermetova has officially switched her allegiance from Russia, marking yet another high-profile nationality change in the women’s game.

Nationality switches have become an increasingly common storyline on the WTA Tour in recent years, particularly after 24 February 2022. With Russian athletes facing ongoing restrictions and competing under neutral status at various events, several players have opted for a fresh start – both professionally and symbolically – by representing other nations. For Polina Kudermetova, the move signals a new chapter at a formative stage of her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on 4 June 2003 in Moscow, Russia, she first came to prominence in 2023 when she made her Grand Slam debut at the AO. Kudermetova has been ranked by the WTA as high as number 54 in singles (on 14 April 2025) and number 203 in doubles (reached on 15 September 2025). If we take a closer look at her singles career, she has won 9 ITF titles so far, and her best record at the majors has been reaching the second round at the 2025 US Open.

Still carving out her place on tour, Polina Kudermetova now joins Uzbekistan’s growing tennis presence, a nation that has actively welcomed players seeking stability and opportunity on the international stage. Uzbekistan eyeing BJK Cup success? Let’s check out what the Uzbekistani tennis officials had to say about these recent additions to their team.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reactions to tennis stars boosting the Uzbek national team

There are, of course, quite a few benefits of switching one’s sporting allegiance away from Russia. This will remove the current barrier to entry for international team events (like the BJK Cup and the United Cup), which hold both immense prestige and precious ranking points. Uzbekistan’s tennis authorities have reacted positively to the recent switch of allegiance of some high-profile tennis players from Russia, viewing the move as a major boost to the nation’s growing presence on the global tennis stage. Here’s what the FTU Secretary General, Sador Kamilov, had to say about the addition of Kamila Rakhimova recently:

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“The arrival of Kamila Rakhimova to the Uzbekistan national team is an event of historic significance. She has already proven herself to be a strong, competitive tennis player capable of playing on equal terms with the world’s top players. We are delighted to welcome Kamila to our team and are confident that she will achieve great victories, go far, and set new records under the Uzbekistan flag.”

It’s needless to mention that the addition of Polina Kudermetova will certainly strengthen their team further. Even during Maria Timofeeva’s switch, Russian sports website Sportbox.ru called it “a loss for Russian tennis.” With multiple WTA players now flying the Uzbek flag, officials believe the momentum could inspire a new generation of local talent. But for Russian, this high rise of nationality switches is now a big concern. Who else is in this list, though?

Well, players Daria Kasatkina, Varvara Gracheva, Elina Avanesyan, Natela Dzalamidze, and a few others are also in that list of tennis players who have changed allegiance from Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT

But interestingly, Polina Kudermetova’s sister, Veronika Kudermetova, was recently spotted expressing her love for playing in Russia. She spoke about how much she loves spending time in her home country.

“Just the realization that you’re playing in Russia, that everyone around you speaks Russian—whether they’re your relatives or complete strangers who came to watch tennis—makes a difference compared to the tournaments during the season, which for us are all held outside our country now. The atmosphere in St. Petersburg feels different — very home-like.”

Russia has not been hosting any tournaments in the men’s and women’s tours since 2021. However, they have been conducting Northern Palmyra Trophies on a constant basis since 2022. Veronika’s statement reflects her emotions about getting the chance to play on her home soil. She also spoke about how she loves visiting Russia and spending her time in her hometown, Kazan. Two sisters, two different paths. What are your thoughts on this increase in nationality switches in tennis?