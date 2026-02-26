Russian Tennis Pro Makes Bold On-Court Move Amid Ukraine Tensions

Andrey Rublev once again proved that Dubai brings out the best in him. In a gripping three-set battle, the Russian battled past Ugo Humbert to storm into yet another quarterfinal at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, but it was his post-match gesture that truly captured global attention.

The Russian tennis player reached the quarterfinal of the ATP 500 event in Dubai after a 6-4, 6(5)-7, 6-3 victory on a buzzing Centre Court. It marked his 85th tour-level quarterfinal and his sixth in Dubai alone – a venue where he has consistently thrived, including lifting the trophy in 2022. However, moments after sealing the win, Rublev walked to the camera lens and wrote a simple yet powerful message: “No war, please.” Amid the ongoing geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine, the statement resonated far beyond the stadium.

There has been considerable buzz in the tennis world over the continued no-handshake stance adopted by several Ukrainian players when facing Russian or Belarusian opponents. Earlier this season at the Australian Open, Elina Svitolina entered her semifinal clash against Aryna Sabalenka with visible tension even before the first ball was struck. Sabalenka stepped out for the customary pre-match photo at Rod Laver Arena, but Svitolina chose not to join. When the match concluded, a 6-2, 6-3 win for Sabalenka – there was no handshake at the net, a moment that did not go unnoticed by spectators.

The pattern has repeated across tournaments. At the same Australian Open, Svitolina declined handshakes with Diana Shnaider and Mirra Andreeva. In one instance, Andreeva walked straight to her bench in acknowledgment of Svitolina’s stance, prompting mixed reactions from the crowd. Weeks earlier at the Brisbane International final, Marta Kostyuk maintained her personal protest by refusing a handshake with Sabalenka following her defeat.

Since the geopolitical tensions escalated, such gestures, or the absence of them, have carried emotional weight. For several Ukrainian players, the handshake has evolved from routine sportsmanship into a symbolic act shaped by personal conviction.

But Andrey Rublev’s message in Dubai, therefore, arrives at a time when symbolic acts in tennis are being scrutinized more than ever. Back in 2022, tennis governing bodies released a joint statement condemning Russia’s actions while allowing Russian and Belarusian players to compete under neutral status – without flags or national identifiers. That policy has largely remained unchanged, which is why a recent moment at the ATX Open stirred debate.

During a Round of 32 clash between American player Alycia Parks and Russian player Oksana Selekhmeteva, the Russian flag briefly appeared next to Selekhmeteva’s name on the scoreboard. Fans quickly noticed and reacted online. The flag disappeared shortly after and was not present when Selekhmeteva completed her 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win. Though fleeting, the incident sparked renewed conversation around policies that have been carefully enforced for years.

Against that backdrop, Rublev’s handwritten message felt deliberate yet understated – a personal appeal rather than a political declaration. In a sport where silence and symbolism often speak loudest, the Dubai quarterfinalist once again reminded the world that sometimes, a few words are enough to echo far beyond the court. But what did he say about the hard-fought battle against Ugo Humbert?

Russian tennis ace Andrey Rublev analyzes his R16 battle against the Frenchman

There’s something about Dubai that brings out the best in Andrey Rublev. The former champion dug deep once again at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium, edging past Ugo Humbert in a pulsating Round of 16 clash to book yet another quarterfinal appearance at the ATP 500 event.

A two-time finalist and the 2022 winner in the desert, Andrey Rublev arrived with history on his side. Across the net stood Ugo Humbert, the 2024 champion who had already knocked out defending titlist Stefanos Tsitsipas a day earlier. With both men boasting winning memories in Dubai, the contest carried an extra edge.

From the outset, Centre Court buzzed with energy. A near-capacity crowd split its loyalties evenly, chants of “Let’s go, Andrey” and “Allez, Ugo” echoing from all four grandstands. Early exchanges were tight, both players striking cleanly and holding serve with authority.

As is often the case at this level, one small lapse shifted momentum. At 3-3 in the opening set, Humbert blinked first, committing two double faults to hand Rublev break opportunities. The Russian was ruthless, converting with precision, something Tsitsipas had been unable to do in the previous round. From there, Rublev guarded his lead confidently to seal the set 6-4 in 41 minutes.

The second set followed a similar script, dominated by strong serving and minimal openings. When it moved into a tie-break, Humbert found the sharper edge, taking it 7-5 to level the match and raise hopes of another upset.

But in the decider, Rublev elevated his level. Locked at 1-1, he surged ahead with a timely break and consolidated for a 4-1 cushion. Humbert stayed within striking distance, yet the former champion never relinquished control. Serving at 5-3, Rublev faced late pressure, staring down two break points. That’s when he turned to his biggest weapon – his serve. Three thunderous deliveries, including two aces, wiped away the danger before a final booming serve forced the error that sealed a three-set victory after two hours and 18 minutes.

“It was a very dramatic ending,” Rublev admitted afterward. “I’m really happy I was able to keep going and save the last game. It’s difficult to close a match; you can make a double fault or a mistake, but I made three good serves, and that helped me a lot. It’s much easier to win points from the serve than playing rallies every time.”

The Russian tennis star was also quick to acknowledge the challenge posed by his opponent. “Ugo played really well. I took my two break chances, but he served unbelievably all match. He shoots super hard and very fast, so it’s not easy to do something. I had to be ready for the one chance to break him in a set, and I got those chances and was able to do it. This match gives me a lot of confidence, so we’ll see what will happen in the quarterfinal. I’m playing well, so let’s see.”

Next up for Rublev is another French test in Arthur Rinderknech, who outlasted British fourth seed Jack Draper in a grueling late-night battle. With momentum building and confidence growing, Dubai may once again be shaping into familiar territory for the Russian ace. Can he win the title in Dubai once again?