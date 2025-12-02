Russian WTA Player Switches Allegiance in Another Shock National Move

Nationality in sport is more than geography – it’s identity. And for tennis star Kamilla Rakhimova, that identity has always been split between two worlds. Now, she’s finally choosing the one that feels most like her own. But it wasn’t a move made overnight.

Born on 28 August 2001, in Yekaterinburg, Russia, to Rufina Rakhimova, a youth tennis player for the Uzbek SSR, Rakhimova is of Volga Tatar and Bashkir descent. However, her father is from Ulfa, the capital and largest city of Bashkortostan, Russia. She has an elder brother who was born in Tashkent (capital of Uzbekistan). Rakhimova started playing tennis at the age of five, and she represented Russia from 2019. But now, she has officially confirmed her switch from Russia to Uzbekistan.

In recent years, Kamilla Rakhimova has been one of the most consistent and professionally growing tennis players on the women’s Tour. Her addition will surely boost Uzbek tennis. Now, coming to the reactions that have been coming in after her move, the FTU Secretary General, Sador Kamilov, released a statement on this. “The arrival of Kamila Rakhimova to the Uzbekistan national team is an event of historic significance. She has already proven herself to be a strong, competitive tennis player capable of playing on equal terms with the world’s top players. We are delighted to welcome Kamila to our team and are confident that she will achieve great victories, go far, and set new records under the Uzbekistan flag.”

Uzbekistan, a nation eager to expand its tennis footprint, suddenly has a rising star entering her prime. For Rakhimova, it’s an opportunity to embrace a heritage that has always been part of her while also opening doors to a new chapter that feels deeply personal. But how did the Russians respond to her switch?

The Russian tennis chief, Shamil Tarpischev, responded to this move. “This isn’t betrayal, but a desire to play. She remains Russian, but is simply changing her sporting citizenship. These moves are happening because of the upcoming Olympics. She (Rakhimova) wouldn’t have made our national team. She might make it for Uzbekistan. But it’s not a given that she’ll make it. To qualify for the Olympics, you have to be in the top 60 or top 70.”

As Kamilla Rakhimova prepares to step onto the court under her new flag, there’s an unmistakable sense of renewal around her. If we take a look at her tennis career, Rakhimova has a career-high WTA singles ranking of No. 60, achieved on 30 December 2024, and a best doubles ranking of No. 51, which she achieved on 25 August 2025.

She reached the QF of the doubles event at the 2025 AO. But her best record in the singles at majors has been reaching the third round. So far, she has won three doubles titles and one WTA Challenger singles title. But is Rakhimova the only Russian to make this switch recently?

Kamilla Rakhimova isn’t the only Russian tennis star to change nationality

Nationality switches used to be rare in tennis – now they’re becoming a pattern. From juniors to established pros, Russian athletes have been choosing new homes on the international stage. Kamilla Rakhimova is just a new addition to an already long list…

For example, in October this year, 22-year-old tennis star Maria Timofeeva announced that she will represent Uzbekistan on the international stage after becoming a dual citizen. “I’m beyond excited for this new chapter of my life, and can’t wait to play my first official match tomorrow as an Uzbek player… Thanks to everyone for your enormous support.”

At that time, Uzbekistan Tennis Federation Deputy Chair Iroda Tulyaganova revealed that her parents have been living in Tashkent for more than six months. However, Russian sports website Sportbox.ru labeled it as “A loss for Russian tennis.”

Before that, Daria Kasatkina (former world number 8) swapped the Russian flag for Australia. This move came in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war and strict anti-LGBTQ+ laws, not making her feel comfortable or be herself. “Australia is a place I love, is incredibly welcoming and a place where I feel totally at home. I love being in Melbourne and look forward to making my home there. As part of this, I am proud to announce that I will be representing my new homeland, Australia, in my professional tennis career from this point onwards.”

In addition to these few names, Varvara Gracheva also made a permanent move to France a couple of years ago. Elina Avanesyan did the same in 2024. She took Armenian nationality, while Natela Dzalamidze started representing Georgia. Do you know that even superstars like Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva are also Russian-born, but they represent Kazakhstan? Worrying signs for Russian tennis?