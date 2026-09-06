Sabalenka Ends On-Court Interview Early Due to Hearing Struggles After Beating Taylor Townsend

Two-time defending US Open singles champion Aryna Sabalenka beat Taylor Townsend 6-4, 6-3 on Sunday to make it through to the quarterfinal. While the game was exciting in itself, Sabalenka couldn’t get into it fully during the on-court interview, which brought back the infamous acoustics of the stadium.

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Laura Robson, who conducted the interview, tried asking about the level of competition, but because of the closed roof at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the question could hardly be heard.

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“I know it’s hard to hear in here! But there’s this incredible depth at the moment, and you face so many challenges from the rest of the draw,” Robson asked, pressing forward despite the acoustics working against her.

This comes on the heels of a common problem that occurs at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York when the roof is closed for games. Sound becomes trapped within the bowl of the stadium, and the Sunday interview became a living example of just how true that was.

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Eventually, Sabalenka put an end to the exchange when it became apparent that she couldn’t hear the question.

“I don’t understand a word you’re saying!” Sabalenka joked, pulling Robson in close to repeat the question right in her ear.

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This happened straight after a tough match, not just a tough interview. In her first four service games, Townsend broke Sabalenka’s serve three times, making her vulnerable to an upset that hardly happens to the tournament’s number one seed.

Sabalenka managed to resolve that matter after finding her feet in the second set and securing a victory, which took her to her sixth consecutive quarterfinal at the US Open, matching the streak of Serena Williams between 2011 and 2016.

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“I’m happy that I was able to turn it around in that second set,” Sabalenka said, reflecting on the early break trouble Townsend created before the match settled into a more familiar rhythm.

That victory continued a streak that has epitomized her style in New York for several years now. Sabalenka has won 23 of her last 24 matches in the event, her only loss in that stretch coming when she lost the 2023 final to Coco Gauff.

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The victory brought her tournament-winning streak to 17 straight matches, which is why she is always the player everyone else in the field is trying to beat.

“What an incredible player she is approaching the net. What a great returner, moving well, very brave,” said Sabalenka after the match, admitting the difficulty of the early action.

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The respect she showed her opponent mirrored the close nature of the first set. Initially, there were five consecutive breaks of serve, but Sabalenka eventually held serve at 4-2, gaining the advantage.

This is another success for Sabalenka’s quest for her third consecutive US Open title, but it leaves her position as the world number one very much open to question going into the second week of the competition.

Elena Rybakina, Sabalenka, Gauff, or Jessica Pegula could end up as the world number one player after the tournament is finished.

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Sabalenka will be up against Linda Noskova next, who is the No. 6 seed in the tournament, in what has been a more solid defense of her title than was apparent from her comments during Sunday’s interview.