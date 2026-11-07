“Same As You”: Chair Umpire Delivers Sharp Retort After Player’s Insulting Remark

Players venting their frustration at chair umpires is common practice on tour. Umpires, for the most part, stay quiet and let a code violation do the talking. Marko Plese did not follow those footsteps.

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It happened during the quarterfinals of the Taranto Challenger on Friday, where 19-year-old Czech Maxim Mrva faced France’s Matteo Martineau. Mrva had dropped the first set and was growing frustrated with several of Plese’s decisions late in the second.

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One hour and 19 minutes into the match, trailing 4-5 in the second set, during the changeover, the courtside microphones picked up the Czech player turning on the umpire.

“You know it, yeah? You know it. You know that you are doing so many mistakes, you know it,” Mrva said. “That’s why you’re on 50, not on bigger tournaments, that’s why you’re here.”

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“Same as you,” the chair umpire replied.

“Yeah, but I’m good age, eh? Good age.” Mrva countered.

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Imago Tenis, Chile vs Espana. Copa Davis 2026. El juez de silla Patrick Balmforth Inglaterra durante el partido de singles de la Copa Davis valido por la segunda ronda de clasificatorios para el Grupo Mundials, disputado en el Court Central Anita Lizana, Parque Estadio Nacional en Santiago de Chile. 19/09/2026 Pepe Alvujar/Photosport Tenis, Chile vs Espana. Copa Davis 2026. The chair umpire Patrick Balmforth Inglaterra during the Davis Cup singles match valid for the second round of qualifiers for the World Group, played at the Anita Lizana Central Court, National Stadium Park in Santiago, Chile. 19/09/2026 Pepe Alvujar/Photosport Chile vs Espana dia 1, Copa Davis 2026 PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHI

The comeback landed because it was simply the truth, as both men were operating at the same level that afternoon. There has been no report of any penalty against Mrva for the outburst.

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One of the reasons why calls end up being so heated at this level is the technology, or the lack of it. From 2025 onward, the ATP Tour has been running all of its events with no line judges on court and fully automated live electronic line calling. That’s not the case on the Challenger Tour.

At hard-court tournaments like Taranto, which is played at the Magna Grecia Tennis Center, human line judges continue to call the shots, with players needing to halt play and request an electronic review to contest one. This leaves more room for arguments and more pressure on the umpire.

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Mrva won the second set 7-5 to force a decider, but Martineau held his nerve in the third to win 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 and reach the semifinals, where he faces Britain’s Felix Gill. The 19-year-old Czech had won two matches to reach the last eight, so the defeat ended an encouraging week in Taranto on a sour note.

Mrva’s “good age” point was not an empty one. He was born in August 2007 in Prostejov and became the combined junior No. 2 in January 2025, where he teamed up with Japan’s Rei Sakamoto to win the 2024 US Open boys’ doubles title.

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At 17, he made his Davis Cup debut for Czechia in January 2025, beating South Korea’s Shin San-hui in the qualifiers. This summer, he made his biggest leap forward. In August, he won his first ATP Challenger title in Todi, beating Argentine veteran Nicolas Kicker 6-2, 6-2 in the final. He started that week at No. 309 and has since climbed to a career-high of No. 209. That’s an improvement of 100 spots in just a few weeks.

It’s also the reason the outburst was an own goal. Challenger events are the place where young players are expected to learn to deal with long weeks, bad bounces and tight calls. Mrva’s frustration was understandable in a close match, but an insult against a working official rather than the situation, and the umpire’s response revealed the nature of the insult. He is far from the first player to lose his temper with an official at this level.

In February, Argentina’s Ezequiel Monferrer turned on the chair umpire during his win at the Rosario Challenger. “Who hired you? I don’t understand. We both agree that you’re by far the worst,” he said, before saving three match points to win. Flashpoints are not limited to the Challenger Tour either.

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Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 28: Coco Gauff of the United States speaks to the chair umpire after a point against Laura Siegemund of Germany during their Women’s Singles First Round match on Day One of the 2023 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28, 2023 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

This week at the Paris Masters, Daniil Medvedev was warned for hitting the court with his racket during his loss to Ignacio Buse. He then argued with umpire Adel Nour and ATP supervisor Cedric Mourier, and left without shaking Nour’s hand.

The reaction was what made Taranto so special. Most of the time, a rant like this ends with a warning or simply runs its course. Instead, Plese gave Mrva something more memorable and without a single code violation.