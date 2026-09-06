“Says a Lot About Her”- Alexandra Eala’s Gesture After US Open Heartbreak Leaves Iva Jovic in Tears

For three hours, Alexandra Eala and Iva Jovic threw everything at each other at the US Open. Every point felt like a fight, every game carried pressure, but the second it was over, none of that mattered. The close friends met at the net with a warm hug, and Jovic later admitted just how much that moment meant to her.

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“It says a lot about her as a person. I’m gonna start crying. But it says a lot about her as a person to be able to do that after that type of match and still come over to hug me and wish me all the best,” said Jovic in her press conference. “And even in the locker room, behind closed doors… so, that just says a lot about her and her character. Yeah, she’s incredible.”

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Eala and Jovic go way back, which is what made this battle hit differently.

They came up through the juniors together, teamed up in doubles at the ASB Classic this year, and had already faced each other at the French Open. So when the fight ended with a hug at the net, it was a reminder that this rivalry has always had a real friendship behind it.

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That respect was already there in Paris. After beating Eala at the French Open, Jovic made it clear that the result had not changed what she felt for her close friend.

“One of those days I wish there could be two winners, ❤️ you @alex.eala,” wrote Jovic on Instagram.

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It is a dynamic tennis has seen before.

Aryna Sabalenka and Paula Badosa have one of the most well-known friendships on the WTA Tour, but that friendship disappears once they step across the net from each other. When they met at Roland Garros in 2024, Badosa led 5-3 in the opening set before Sabalenka turned the match around and won 7-5, 6-1. Even afterward, Sabalenka admitted, “It’s tough to play your best friend,” while making one thing clear: “on court we are opponents.”

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Much like Eala and Jovic, the friendship takes a back seat for a few hours, only to return as soon as the match is over.

Jovic does not have much time to soak it all in. In less than forty-eight hours, she will be back on court against Coco Gauff, who arrives on a nine-match winning streak after lifting the Cincinnati title and has yet to drop a set in New York against Zeynep Sonmez, Paula Badosa, and Cristina Bucsa.

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Gauff and Jovic already know what this matchup feels like. Their only previous meeting came in the Round of 16 in Rome, where Gauff fought back from a set down to win a tight three-setter on clay. New York could be a different story, though. The quicker hard court should give Jovic more reward for her aggressive groundstrokes and a better chance to put Gauff under pressure.

However, given the adjustments that Gauff has made in her approach shots and the improvements she has made in her serve, Jovic will have a difficult time in returning serve compared to what she had against Eala.

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However, Eala was not the only one who was emotional, as Eala was overcome with emotion as well while talking about the Filipino crowd that came to New York to show their support.

Alexandra Eala Breaks Down While Reflecting on Filipino Support in New York

The Filipino crowd was a topic of discussion even before Eala landed in New York. The World No. 18 has seen massive home support wherever she has gone to play this year. She has sold out showcourts in Washington, Toronto, and Cincinnati, where each of her matches has been a home-court advantage for the Filipino player.

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“It’s indescribable to sum up the support and how it makes me feel in just a few words. It’s a real privilege to experience this in a lifetime,” said Eala in her press conference. “You know, like… Oh God, sorry. Playing on Arthur Ashe, and feeling the support, being in those environments, learning these lessons, and fighting and doing what I love. I’m really happy.”

The support she received from the Filipino community in New York in her three matches had a direct bearing on her court assignments. The US Open was quick to recognize the demand for Eala’s matches. It made sure she played on Louis Armstrong Stadium and Arthur Ashe to accommodate the large crowd in attendance, often putting more accomplished players on the outer courts.