Sebastian Korda Admits Struggles After Beating Tommy Paul in Tricky Delray Conditions

Sebastian Korda captured his third ATP title at the Delray Beach Open, defeating fellow American Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-3 in a commanding final. The 2021 runner-up completed his redemption to become the event’s ninth American champion. And right after the win, he admitted the tricky court conditions tested him as much as the title pressure.

Speaking after the match, the 25-year-old said, “It was tricky.” He added, “We were both struggling out there; it was super windy. I was just trying to put the ball in the court. I was born and raised in Florida, so I’m used to the wind a little bit, but this was extreme for sure.”

Despite the blustery afternoon, Korda stayed composed. He held a tight position near the baseline and controlled rallies with clean hitting. His disciplined approach helped him manage the conditions.

The key moment came late in the opening set. Korda secured a crucial break at 5-4 and then protected his serve. He won 83% of his first-serve points.

Imago February 22, 2026, Delray Beach, Florida, USA: TOMMY PAUL USA and SEBASTIAN KORDA USA pose for a photo after the Mens Singles Finals match at Delray Beach Tennis Center. Delray Beach USA – ZUMA 20260222_mda_v151_220 Copyright: xLorenzoxVasquezx

The closing stages tested his nerves. Serving for the match, he fell behind 0/40 and faced multiple break points. Korda saved the danger and closed out the title in one hour and 22 minutes.

His path to the trophy was impressive. Korda defeated three of the top five seeds, including second seed Casper Ruud in the quarterfinals and third seed Flavio Cobolli in the semifinals. In the all-American final, he improved to 5-2 against Tommy Paul in their H2H.

The victory also marked their first meeting in 20 months since the Queen’s Club in 2024. Paul, 28, was chasing the fifth ATP title of his career. However, Korda’s consistency and composure proved decisive.

After the match, Korda celebrated the moment with his fiancée, Ivana Nedvedova. The title carried special meaning after a difficult period. Last season, he missed several months, from Roland Garros to Winston-Salem, due to a stress fracture in his right shin.

Now fully healthy, the Delray triumph signals his return to form. Reflecting on the moment, he said, “[It means] a lot. I’ve been through some stuff the past couple of months, years. I’ve lost a lot of finals and now to get one here in Delray — this is where I made my first ATP final — so it’s like a full-circle day. I’m just happy.”

Windy conditions, however, are nothing new at the Delray Beach Open. Players have often spoken about the tricky weather in previous editions. This year once again showed how the coastal winds can test even the best.

Cameron Norrie discusses challenging windy conditions at Delray Beach

Former champion Cameron Norrie returned to the Delray Beach Open with a strong performance last year. He defeated American qualifier Zachary Svajda 7-5, 6-4. The win sent him into the second round.

After the match, Norrie reflected on the tough conditions. “I’m skipping the clay this year,” Norrie added. “I was hoping it was going to be slightly easier conditions here, but it wasn’t… I was swinging just as much as I would in South America, but it’s nice to be on the hard courts, and nice to get a win after a tough match.”

Despite Norrie’s quarterfinal loss to Alex Michelsen that year, windy conditions have frequently influenced matches at Delray Beach. Even in 2024, the final between Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul faced extreme weather. Heavy rain postponed the match for an entire day.

When play resumed the next day, strong winds created more problems. Both players had to adjust their tactics. The conditions forced them to improvise.

Fritz later explained the difficulty. “I had a long list of things I needed to do well, but I think a lot of that went out the window when we realized the conditions for the match,” Fritz said. “It’s incredibly tough to do what you want to do when it’s windy like this.”

The weather affected the quality of play. Neither player made 60% of first serves. Together, they produced only 14 winners in the match.

Now the Delray Beach Open has concluded. The tour shifts focus to Mexico before the Sunshine Double begins on March 4. The season continues at full pace.