Serbian President Breaks Silence After Novak Djokovic Relocates Following Controversial Campaign

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks at a press conferene after loosing the mens singles final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260202145146126202

TENNIS AUSTRALIAN OPEN, Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks at a press conferene after loosing the mens singles final against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day 15 of the 2026 Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Sunday, February 1, 2026. NO ARCHIVING MELBOURNE VICTORIA AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xJOELxCARRETTx 20260202145146126202

When Novak Djokovic relocated to Athens last year, his move raised many questions in Serbia. Though Djokovic has not publicly explained the exact reason, many believe it relates to tensions with the Serbian government. Now, the saga takes a new turn, with the 38-year-old receiving a blunt message from Serbia’s president after the smear campaign.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Serbian president, Aleksandar Vučić spoke about Novak Djokovic on TV Pink, as quoted by Sport Klub. He congratulated him on reaching the Australian Open final.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I wholeheartedly support Djokovic and all the people who wear the Serbian tricolour, and [I am] looking forward to his success,” Vucic said (translated from Serbian). He praised Djokovic’s achievements on the global stage.

The president also highlighted Djokovic’s semi-final performance. He referred to his heroics against Jannik Sinner at the AO.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago 240805 — PARIS, Aug. 5, 2024 — Serbian tennis super star Novak Djokovic, who claimed gold in the tennis men s singles at the Paris Olympics, poses for a photo with the Eiffel Tower at the Champions Park for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, Olympische Spiele, Olympia, OS in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. PARIS2024 FRANCE-PARIS-OLY-CHAMPIONS PARK HexCanling PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

“[He showed] something incredible in those years [in his win against Jannik Sinner]. [He is] the greatest of this time in a difficult and demanding sport. It is much more than a congratulatory message; he represents his country with dignity and makes it popular. Regardless of the result of the final, I support him.” The statement underlined strong admiration.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Later, Vučić revealed he had spoken directly with Djokovic. He said the conversation was honest. He did not hide his position.

“I told him what I thought, now I would say it more harshly. Not towards him, but towards the situation we were in. I will not change my beliefs under the influence of any sports, acting or entertainment star.” The comment reflected his firm political stance.

ADVERTISEMENT

For context, Djokovic moved to Athens in September last year. He relocated with his wife, Jelena, and their two children, Stefan and Tara. Following this, his public statements added to the speculation.

In December 2024, Djokovic showed support for student-led protests. These protests were directed against President Vučić and the government. His stance drew national attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, protests had already begun in Novi Sad. A railway station canopy collapsed and killed 16 people. Demonstrators accused authorities of negligence and corruption.

By March 2025, protests had spread to 400 cities and towns. Public frustration continued to grow. Djokovic addressed the situation on social media.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As someone who deeply believes in the power of young people and their desire for a better future, I consider it important that their voice is heard. Serbia has enormous potential, and educated youth is its greatest strength. What we all need is understanding and respect. With you, Novak.” Djokovic wrote on X.

In March, he shared protest photos on Instagram. Around 300,000 people had gathered. He captioned the images: “History, amazing!”

Journalist Jaschar Dugalic, writing for Neue Zürcher Zeitung, reported that the Serbian government “set its sights” on Djokovic because of his position.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also noted that “regime-friendly media” attacked his character. Tabloid newspaper Informer called him a “disgrace” and later described him as “a false patriot who had presented himself as a symbol of Serbia for years only to now flee to Greece.”

Even during the AO, Novak faced intense political backlash, as controversy and public uproar followed the tennis icon throughout his time Down Under.

ADVERTISEMENT

How political backlash followed Novak Djokovic during the protest

Many Serbs blamed the deadly disaster on corruption and poor safety standards during renovation work. The tragedy triggered nationwide anger. Protests became the largest and most sustained demonstrations Serbia has seen in years, drawing hundreds of thousands of people.

Amid this unrest, Novak Djokovic found himself drawn into the political narrative. French newspaper L’Équipe placed his image over student protesters on its front page.

The coverage added an international dimension to the controversy.

The headline translated roughly as “Novak Djokovic – popular and embarrassing” was written across the Serbian flag.

The online version read: “Adored by the people, ignored by the authorities: Djokovic, symbol of a tense Serbia.” The image showed him celebrating at Wimbledon in 2025.

At Wimbledon, Djokovic performed his “pump it up” celebration. In Serbia, the word “pump” had become linked with the student rebellion against the government. This connection made the gesture politically sensitive.

After his celebration at the All England Club, a mural of Djokovic was painted in central Belgrade. It showed him doing the same “pump it” gesture. Later, someone covered the mural in black paint.

The street artist who created the mural spoke to L’Équipe. He said, “Novak supported our protests in several ways. But it was discreet, through ‘likes’ or words. At Wimbledon, he made the pumping gesture, and everyone knew what it meant. That day I received a million messages in which people wrote to me, ‘Novak pumped!’”

Serbian columnist Dejan Ilic also commented. He described Djokovic’s support as “modest.” He believed the students gave greater meaning to the gesture than Djokovic may have intended.

“This shows how desperately the Serbian people need support for their actions, and yet we are still in the same place,” he said. His remarks reflected the frustration felt by many protesters. The political situation remained unchanged despite public demonstrations.

It is also understood that the Belgrade Open, run by the Djokovic family, later moved to Greece. This possibility intensified debate at home. His relocation became part of the wider political conversation.

When asked why he moved, Djokovic explained: “It is also because of the weather, the food is incredible, you are on one of the nicest coastlines in Europe, in the world. I just love the lifestyle, you know, and I really feel that the Greek and Serbian people are like brothers, so this is the biggest reason.”

As he now prepares for Indian Wells, tensions in Serbia remain high, and the world continues to watch closely.