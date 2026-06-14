Serena & Venus Williams Reportedly Set to Play Doubles at Wimbledon

Back in 2016, Serena Williams and Venus Williams etched another golden chapter at All-England Club, overpowering Tímea Babos and Yaroslava Shvedova to secure their 6th and last SW19 doubles crown together. Yet, ten years later that triumph, Serena’s recent comeback at the grass courts carried an unexpected curveball, with her decision to partner Victoria Mboko at Queen’s leaving fans wondering if the sisters’ iconic partnership had quietly reached its end. Still, Wimbledon has a habit of reviving unfinished stories, and this one might not be done just yet.

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According to Spanish media outlet Punto de Break, Serena and Venus Williams are set to reunite as a doubles team at SW19 2026. The iconic duo has reportedly already received confirmation from the tournament that they will be granted an invitation to compete together at The Championships.

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However, the All-England Club may not be the only stage where the Williams sisters return to the spotlight. Something even bigger could be taking shape behind the scenes ahead of the last Slam of the year after SW19.

The same reports suggest that the Williams sisters would be open to participating in the mixed doubles event proposed by the US Open. Serena could team up with the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, while Venus may join forces with the Italian Jannik Sinner.

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The prospect of those pairings has already created enormous excitement within the tennis world. It could transform the mixed doubles competition into one of the most talked-about attractions of the season.

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The tournament would follow a reduced competitive format and is expected to be played during the week leading up to the last slam of the year. The concept proved to be a major success last year and delivered significant financial benefits for the USTA.

The build-up to this year’s Wimbledon has also been filled with twists and setbacks for both Williams sisters. Despite the uncertainty, each has continued to find opportunities to return to the doubles court.

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The 44-year-old made her comeback at the HSBC Championship, partnering with Victoria Mboko. The duo secured the American’s first match victory in nearly 4 years by defeating Erin Routliffe and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Unfortunately, their promising partnership was cut short after the 19-year-old Canadian suffered an injury, which will also rule her out of Wimbledon this year.

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Still, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion is scheduled to compete in doubles again in Berlin where she will partner with Karolina Muchova as she continues building momentum during her comeback journey.

Venus, on the other hand, has featured only sporadically throughout the season alongside players such as Briton Katie Boulter and the Canadian Leylah Fernandez. She is now set to return to doubles action at Bad Homburg, where she will play with 21-year-old Alexandra Eala.

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Venus’ previous doubles campaign also ended in unfortunate fashion like Serena. The 45-year-old and American Hailey Baptiste had been scheduled to compete together in women’s doubles at the Roland Garros but withdrew after Baptiste sustained a serious knee injury during her singles match against Wang Xiyu.

And with both the sisters now expected to reunite at grass court major, fans could potentially see both sisters competing in singles action as well.

The Williams sisters could also return to singles at SW19

As the draw of the All-England Club draws closer, Serena and Venus Williams may have reason to feel optimistic about their singles hopes as well. The wildcard situation appears to be shifting in their favor.

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The 25-year-old British WTA ace Fran Jones will no longer require a wildcard to compete at the tournament. The Briton secured direct entry into the grass court major’s main draw after Veronika Kudermetova withdrew from the Slam due to an ongoing illness. It was an unexpected turn, but one that changed the wildcard picture considerably.

Jones will now join Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter as direct entrants in the main draw. As a result, Jones will not use one of the 8 wildcards available for the event.

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That scenario could prove monumental for several non-British players hoping to earn a place at this year’s SW19. WTA players such as Harriet Dart, Katie Swan, Alicia Dudeney, Mika Stojsavljevic, and Mingge Xu are all currently ranked inside the top 300. Each of them will likely be pushing hard for a wildcard opportunity.

Even if those names are selected, another 3 wildcard positions would still remain available. That possibility has naturally sparked discussion around other high-profile candidates, like the Williams’ duo.

If Serena and Venus are both pursuing singles wildcards at SW19, the chances of them receiving invitations seem to be increasing. The changing landscape in the wildcard scenario could also create an opportunity for Maja Chwalińska to receive an entry. It would serve as a fitting reward for the Polish star following her impressive run to the French Open final.

With doubles plans seemingly taking shape and the road to Wimbledon already unfolding, could the iconic sisters also secure singles berths? Only time will tell now.