Serena Williams and Roger Federer Compared as Elina Svitolina Makes Feelings Clear on Comeback

Serena Williams is following tradition and joining an elite club of all-time greats. After the announcement on Monday about her return to tennis, Williams joins the likes of Michael Jordan, Michael Phelps, Henry Cejudo, Martina Hingis, and many others who returned from retirement. Rumors of her comeback to the court had been swirling for a while, and when the confirmation finally dropped, the excitement reached a fever pitch. Elina Svitolina, who exited the French Open after losing to compatriot Marta Kostyuk (6-3, 2-6, 6-2), took a moment to comment on her idol’s return to competition, even comparing her to fellow GOAT candidate, Roger Federer.

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The 44-year-old will be back in action at the HSBC Championships, which are set to commence from June 8 at the Queen’s Club in London. Describing Serena as an inspiration, Svitolina said, “Serena… it’s a very unique situation. She’s like Roger (Federer)… you know… Maybe not play for a year or something, and then just go and play unbelievable. I think it’s just a different level of GOAT.

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“I’m really excited actually for her to come back. I think it’s a great story and very inspiring for all the moms around the world,” she said during the post-match press conference.

As Svitolina said, both Serena and Federer were indeed known for making strong comebacks. For context, Federer had to take a six-month break after the 2016 Wimbledon to fully heal his knee problems. He was 35 at the time, and many had expected him not to be at his best after his return.

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However, Federer defied all odds and went on to clinch his 18th Grand Slam title at the 2017 Australian Open. He followed that up by winning a record-breaking eighth Wimbledon title in July 2017 (19th Grand Slam) and became the first player in history to win 20 Grand Slams by triumphing at the 2018 Australian Open.

Like Federer, Serena had to take several long breaks during the peak of her career due to fitness problems. Among the most significant was the time she spent on the sidelines for almost a year after her 2010 Wimbledon triumph. The American had suffered a pulmonary embolism after cutting her foot on glass and was out of action until June of 2011 and missed the Australian Open in January of the same year.

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Despite the lengthy hiatus, Serena made a stunning comeback at the 2012 Wimbledon and clinched the Grand Slam for the fifth time. She then went on to win the US Open before clinching two more majors in 2013 and taking her tally to 17. Serena will be aiming to make another strong comeback as she takes to the grass courts of London next week.

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USA Today via Reuters Jul 11, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Serena Williams (USA) celebrates match point during her match against Barbora Strycova (CZE) on day 10 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The veteran’s last competitive appearance had come at the 2022 US Open, where she was knocked out in the third round. After the result, she admitted to “evolving away” from the sport to focus on her family and business ventures. While many had thought that Serena had bid adieu to tennis for good, she is now all set to return to the surface where she has a phenomenal win-rate of 87%.

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Rather than competing in the singles draw right away, Serena has decided to participate in doubles instead at the HSBC Championships. She has earned a wildcard entry in what will be her first-ever appearance at the Queen’s Club. This is because it was strictly a men’s event during the years she was active on the tour. It was only in 2025, almost three years after Serena’s exit from tennis, that the WTA brought the tournament back on the calendar after an absence of 52 years.

There have been massive speculations around Serena’s doubles partner since she announced her return to the sport on Monday. However, one name has clearly been head and shoulders above the rest.

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Victoria Mboko is heavily rumored to form a doubles pair with Serena Williams

World No. 9 Victoria Mboko has been reported to be Serena’s partner for the doubles draw at the HSBC Championships. Her name had been brought into the argument by American sports journalist Jon Wertheim, who was the one to have intensified Serena’s comeback rumors by claiming that she had submitted wildcard requests to tournaments for the upcoming grass swing. He had also claimed that the American would be participating in the doubles draw at the Queen’s Club.

“Whatever it is, it is. Maybe it’s not anything that is going to pan out. But it does look like she will be playing the grass season. What I have heard is that she will be playing at Queen’s Club doubles with Victoria Mboko,” Wertheim had said on the Served Podcast with Andy Roddick.

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When asked about the reports linking her to be Serena’s doubles partner, Mboko remained tight-lipped but did admit that the two have been in touch.

“I’m very happy that me and Serena have stayed in touch, which is really, really nice because I look up to her. I feel like if she’s ready to come back on her own terms, then I feel like it’s up to her to announce that. Other than that, I don’t really have much to say. The moment is up to her when she is ready to come back, yeah, it’s up to her,” she had said.

It is well known that the Canadian grew up idolizing Serena. She deeply admires the 23-time Grand Slam champion and has also expressed the desire to face her role model on the court one day.

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It is safe to say that Mboko would be very happy if the reports claiming her to be Serena’s partner come to be true.