Serena Williams Back on Official Active List as ITIA Confirms Reinstatement

Serena Williams’ return to competitive tennis just took its strongest step yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion has officially been reinstated as an active player by the International Tennis Integrity Agency, moving her off the retired list and signaling that a comeback may no longer be speculation.

Renowned tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg, who has been closely monitoring all these developments surrounding the tennis legend, recently labeled 22 February as the “Happy Serena Williams Reinstatement Day.” Everyone in the tennis world is excited to learn more about her next step. Will she really be making a comeback to competitive tennis?

Back in December, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) confirmed to BBC Sport that Williams had rejoined the registered dr*g-testing pool. That meant daily one-hour whereabouts filings and eligibility for out-of-competition testing – a demanding protocol reserved for active players.

Within hours of that report, however, the 44-year-old shut down the narrative on social media. “I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote, attempting to cool the frenzy. But her tone shifted weeks later.

During an appearance on Today, Williams admitted, “I don’t know; I’m just going to see what happens,” stopping short of clarifying her testing status.

Now, the latest update has added clarity. Serena Williams is no longer listed among retired players on the ITIA website! The move confirms she has fulfilled the required period of availability for testing, a key step before competing again on tour.

Tennis journalist Ben Rothenberg noted that the timeline also aligns with earlier reporting that Williams applied for reinstatement last August after exploring the possibility of playing the 2025 US Open, something that was not permitted at the time due to her previous removal from the testing pool.

Williams last competed at the US Open in 2022, where she electrified Arthur Ashe Stadium with wins over Danka Kovinic and Anett Kontaveit before falling to Ajla Tomljanovic in a gripping three-set battle. She also partnered with her sister, Venus Williams, in doubles that fortnight.

Since then, she has balanced business ventures and family life, often insisting she does not miss the grind of tour life. Yet recent activity has kept the rumor mill alive. A TikTok video showing her practicing serves and a cryptic Instagram caption – “I’m getting ready for a Serena summer” – have only intensified the buzz.

Her reinstatement could make her eligible for upcoming marquee events, including the ATP-WTA 1000 stop at Indian Wells. Notably, Venus has already received a wildcard into the desert tournament, though she is set to team up in doubles with Leylah Fernandez. The larger question now is timing and ambition.

Some believe Serena Williams could target a 24th major to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record. Others see a potential doubles reunion with Venus as the more immediate goal.

What is the tennis world saying about Serena Williams’ chances of making a comeback to competitive tennis?

From former coaches to current players, opinions are pouring in on whether she is truly preparing for one more chapter. The latest buzz began when Williams posted on Instagram, saying she’s getting ready for “Serena summer.” Seeing that post, her longtime rival-turned-friend Maria Sharapova quickly jumped into the comments with a hopeful “Wimbledon?”

Williams’ response? “Lol, no love hahaha.”

So while a return to the grass courts of Wimbledon appears unlikely, that hasn’t stopped speculation. Many believe that if she does step back onto the court, the more realistic stage would be the US Open in New York – potentially alongside her sister, Venus Williams, in doubles.

Williams’ former coach, Rick Macci, sounded confident about her return in an interview with L’Équipe.

“Serena is going to come back, it’s certain,” Macci said. “She hasn’t lost the itch. She’s a competitor. You don’t just turn that off after twenty-five years.”

He pointed to her biomechanics and serve, widely regarded as one of the greatest in the sport, and suggested Indian Wells or Miami as possible landing spots.

Another familiar voice, Patrick Mouratoglou, who worked with Williams for a decade, echoed that optimism. Posting on Instagram, he said he would “love to see” her return in 2026 and believes recent training clips show she is physically ready. Current players are also weighing in, as Alycia Parks revealed she recently practiced with Williams.

“She is in great shape. So I think she would kill it on tour,” Parks said about Serena Williams.

Even Aryna Sabalenka said a Serena return would simply be “fun” for the sport.

However, not everyone is entirely convinced.

Williams’ former hitting partner Sascha Bajin urged caution, warning against what he described as potential “false confidence.” He stated, “She’s been out of competition for three and a half, four years,” questioning whether she could sustain a high level across consecutive matches. Practice, he noted, is vastly different from the intensity of a tournament.

Similarly, former British No. 1 Greg Rusedski admitted he was surprised by the comeback chatter. While praising her fitness, he raised questions about match sharpness and movement – the true tests after a long layoff.

For now, the consensus across tennis seems clear: if Serena Williams decides to return, she won’t be doing it for nostalgia. She’ll be doing it to compete. And whether it happens in Indian Wells, Miami, or under the lights at Arthur Ashe Stadium, the sport is watching and waiting. How excited are you, though, to see Serena Williams back on the tennis courts?