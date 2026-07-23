Serena Williams’ Canadian Open Comeback Still in Talks as Director Provides Update

Since Serena Williams‘ SW19 campaign ended abruptly after she sustained an injury, a question that has concerned tennis fans is whether she would be back again. She suffered an opening-round defeat in her Wimbledon singles comeback and had to withdraw from the doubles. Yet, despite those setbacks, there remains a slim chance that she might return in Montreal.

“We are still in discussions with his team,” told Valérie Tétreault, the director of the Montreal tournament and vice-president of communications at Tennis Canada, told LeEquipe. “We are following the recovery from his injury on a daily basis. For the moment, no decision has been taken. Nothing has been decided. So, for now, we’re keeping all options on the table.”

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For now, there is still no official confirmation from her side about when she will compete again. The American icon has not played a match since her opening-round grass court Slam defeat to Australia’s Maya Joint and her injury also stalled her doubles comeback with sister Venus.

Imago US Open 2019 tennis Serena Williams of the United States during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at Arthur Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 05, 2019 in New York City. CAP/EL Elena Leoni/ New York NYC USA Copyright: xElenaxLeoni/CapitalxPicturesx

Since then, the American tennis icon has remained away from competition. She shared her recovery journey right after SW19, where she was seen draining her joints and even using heavy leg strapping. However, unlike before, she wasn’t seen practicing and has been seen in Paris, Prague, and most recently in NY, where she attended the FIFA World Cup final on Sunday.

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At the moment, neither Serena nor her team has announced a return date, and as a result, her return at the Citi DC Open next week does not appear to be part of the current plan. Instead, the Canadian Open, which will happen in Montreal this year, appears to be the most likely place for Serena’s comeback, where she won the title in 2001, 2011, and 2013.

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To handle several matches in a short period before the last Grand Slam of the year, Serena will need a strong training block. Reaching NY in peak condition remains the biggest priority.

Rennae Stubbs shares Serena Williams’ next plan ahead of the US Open

Days after suffering her knee injury at the All-England Club, the American icon shared a recovery update with fans on IG. She posted several images from her treatment, and in the caption, she explained what happened after her singles match.

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“The photo of the syringes shows the fluid they drained from my knee after my singles match…yikes! The good news is my knee shouldn’t swell or collect that much fluid again. The bad news is that, as hard as I tried, I just wasn’t able to get it ready for doubles,” she added.

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Despite that setback, her current coach, Rennae Stubbs, has already shared the American’s plans for the coming weeks. “Her thoughts are to try and keep going,” Stubbs said.

“It’s all up to her. We assess everything that she wants to do now, based on what she wants to do. And you know, she’s got a lot of things to consider: her family, her businesses. But her goal is to keep going. But I know that for her, trying to play certainly something before the US Open will be something she would like to do,” the Aussie explained.

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While nothing has been officially confirmed yet for her Canadian Open comeback, the possibility of a return remains open.