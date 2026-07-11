Serena Williams & Carlos Alcaraz Fuel US Open Partnership Speculation With Unique Exchange

The mixed doubles event at the US Open is already a major talking point, since Jon Wertheim hints at a potential pair of Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz. However, Williams’ recent comment under the Spaniard’s post seemingly added more fuel to the fire, and fans can’t keep calm.

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Alcaraz shared an Instagram post saying, “On the right track” [Trans. from Spanish]. Williams expressed her excitement around the Spaniard’s much-awaited comeback with a three-word reply stating, “They not ready.”

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Fans started connecting the dots after their online interaction, and many felt that they could be brewing up a mixed doubles partnership for the US Open. There is no guarantee that the partnership will go ahead, as both players are currently having fitness problems and their return date isn’t known. However, last week, Wertheim added on the Served Podcast that the US Open is desperate to have Williams back and said,

“USTA are really keen to see her play…Whether it’s mixed doubles with Carlos Alcaraz, doubles, or all three.”

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Serena made her four-year-long return to tennis at the HSBC Championships in June. She has competed in two doubles draws and a singles draw since then, but has just one victory to show. Moreover, she had suffered a knee injury in her singles defeat against Maya Joint at Wimbledon.

This had resulted in her pulling out of the women’s doubles event, even though both she and Venus Williams had earned a wildcard for it. Though the setback doesn’t appear to be very serious, Serena may want to take her time before returning to the court, as she wouldn’t want to risk another injury.

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On the other hand, Alcaraz has been out of action since April due to a serious wrist injury, having missed both the French Open and Wimbledon. Though he is likely to be back during the hard swing, it is unclear when that will happen.

While the players haven’t confirmed a mixed doubles partnership, fans are still hopeful about witnessing the iconic pair at the US Open.

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Fans eager for Serena-Alcaraz at the US Open

One fan wished for the high-profile partnership to go ahead at the final Grand Slam of the year. “I thought so too! and wish they could finally pair up together.”

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Another fan commented that the hype for the partnership would be unreal and wished for Alcaraz to recover as soon as possible. “That would be the hottest ticket in town! Here’s hoping Carlos is recovering well and on his way back on tour. This summer has been boring without him.”

There was a fan who expressed excitement over the prospect of Serena and Alcaraz partnering at a Grand Slam out of all tournaments. “This will be epic.”

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A fan felt that Serena and Alcaraz teaming up is something that fans would want to see. “Things you love to see.”

Finally, a fan remarked that the two will go down in history if they partner and end up winning the mixed doubles event. “If they win, I’ll finally have an excuse to brag about knowing both the queen of power and the king of hype.”

The US Open begins August 30, giving both Williams and Alcaraz ample time to recover.