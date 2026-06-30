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Serena Williams Comes Up Short as 20-Year-Old Maya Joint Ends Wimbledon Comeback

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 30, 2026 | 5:06 PM EDT

HomeTennis

Serena Williams Comes Up Short as 20-Year-Old Maya Joint Ends Wimbledon Comeback

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Ansh Sharma

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Jun 30, 2026 | 5:06 PM EDT

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Serena Williams‘ long return to Wimbledon didn’t quite go as she would have wanted. The 44-year-old recorded a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 defeat to Maya Joint in the first round. This is only the third time that Serena has gotten eliminated in the opening round of the SW19. But she can hold her head up high, as the performance that she gave was simply sensational.

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The first set proved to be pretty straightforward as one break of serve was enough for Joint to clinch it. However, the second one was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Both players broke each other’s serves twice as Serena found her rhythm. She put in a monumental effort to drag the set into a tiebreaker and went on to clinch it 8-6. But Joint proved to be just too good in the decider.

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Ansh Sharma

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Ansh Sharma is a US Sports Writer at EssentiallySports, blending a journalist’s curiosity with a decade-long passion for tennis. A journalism graduate, he first fell in love with the sport watching Rafael Nadal’s relentless drive and competitive spirit, qualities that continue to shape how he views the game. With Nadal’s retirement, Ansh now finds the same spark in fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, whose rise represents a new era he follows closely. His sporting interests extend beyond the court, as a devoted Manchester United supporter and an F1 enthusiast with hopes of seeing Charles Leclerc capture his maiden world title. Away from the keyboard, Ansh enjoys unwinding with friends and taking time to recharge for the next big story.

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