Serena Williams Comes Up Short as 20-Year-Old Maya Joint Ends Wimbledon Comeback

Serena Williams‘ long return to Wimbledon didn’t quite go as she would have wanted. The 44-year-old recorded a 6-3, 6-7, 6-3 defeat to Maya Joint in the first round. This is only the third time that Serena has gotten eliminated in the opening round of the SW19. But she can hold her head up high, as the performance that she gave was simply sensational.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The first set proved to be pretty straightforward as one break of serve was enough for Joint to clinch it. However, the second one was nothing short of a rollercoaster. Both players broke each other’s serves twice as Serena found her rhythm. She put in a monumental effort to drag the set into a tiebreaker and went on to clinch it 8-6. But Joint proved to be just too good in the decider.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…