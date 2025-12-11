Serena Williams Drops Cryptic Message on Comeback After Billie Jean King Gives Bold Verdict

It’s been a rollercoaster these past few days for Serena Williams’ fans. The 23-time Grand Slam champion’s name was confirmed to be back on the list of players registered for the drug testing pool by the ITIA. Understandably, that lit up talk of a possible comeback after she hung up her racket in 2022. The internet went into overdrive. But Serena shut down the frenzy quickly, tweeting, “I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy.” That post cooled the rumor mill. Or so it seemed.

On December 11, the American legend fired up social media again with another cryptic tweet: “Feeling strongly about claiming my mojo back.” A twist no one saw coming. Could she be hinting at what she just denied not long ago? Fans can’t help but wonder.

For over two decades, everyone knew what Serena’s “mojo” meant. Tennis, of course. She was one of the sport’s most dominant forces, with 23 Grand Slam singles titles, 14 women’s doubles, and two mixed doubles among a staggering 39 major crowns. A record-shattering career that included 73 WTA singles titles, multiple year-end championships, and four Olympic gold medals. Her serve was thunderous.

Her mindset, fearless. Serena not only set the Open Era record for major singles trophies but also redefined what it meant to succeed in women’s sport. Could this be what she’s hinting at returning to? Only time will tell.

This is a developing story….