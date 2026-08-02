Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Defends Jannik Sinner Amid Backlash Over Canadian Masters Withdrawal

Jannik Sinner‘s decision to skip the Canadian Open has divided opinions within the tennis community. While some think it is a tactical decision to cope with the brutal scheduling, others found the withdrawal pointless as it is crucial leading up to the US Open. Rick Macci, the former coach of Serena Williams, joined the discussion, expressing his approval of Sinner’s decision.

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“Sinner is already on top, just like when he was a kid, and was skiing uphill on the mountain,” posted Macci on X. “Now he’s already downhill for the Italian champion, who, in my opinion and obviously without any injuries, could end his career with 20 Grand Slam titles or more.”

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The hectic nature of the Tour calendar is the main reason Sinner would skip a Masters 1000 event. The Italian was in a tough Wimbledon final on July 12 and would have three weeks to recover and get going in Montreal if he had chosen to play Canada. Given the Italian’s recent physical struggles, it is entirely logical for him to skip additional events to avoid exposing his body to hot, humid conditions.

Sinner has already played 47 matches this year, winning 44 of them, which includes a 30-match win streak that saw the Italian sweep the first five Masters 1000 titles of the year. The streak was historic, but it came at a cost, as accumulated exhaustion and the Paris sun led Sinner to a physical breakdown at the French Open against Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round.

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Macci has often praised Sinner for his mentality and game, and this time as well, it was no different. Macci’s support highlights that the Italian has taken a cautious approach by managing his schedule to avoid repeating the horrors of the French Open at the US Open.

Of all places, it has been the Italian media who have been most critical of Sinner’s decision to skip Montreal, even questioning the World No.1’s motivations to play the sport. Another cause of disappointment might be the Italian’s missed chance to win all nine Masters 1000 events in one year. However, not all compatriots have been critical of the Italian, as Fabio Fognini agreed with the schedule change.

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The Canadian Open has seen mass withdrawals this year, with Jannik Sinner not being the only high-profile player to withdraw from the event.

Jannik Sinner Has Not Been the Only One to Withdraw From the Canadian Open

Sinner’s withdrawal from the Canadian Open has not been in isolation, as Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have also skipped the event, with the Spaniard recovering from an injury and the Serb managing his schedule. This is not the first time this trio has missed the event, with all three missing the event last year as well.

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The calendar and the Canadian Open’s position in it do not make it an attractive proposition for players to take part in. Alcaraz has not been part of the event since 2023, and Djokovic has not played at the event since 2018, despite the mandatory status of the tournament.

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The decision to skip Canada also depends on other factors, such as Cincinnati, which is the event of choice for players because it is closer to the US Open. Also, given the new 12-day format of the Masters 1000 events, players try to avoid playing consecutive long Masters events before a Grand Slam.

The top stars missing the event does allow some of the other players to win the event, score a large chunk of points, and secure a sizeable amount of prize money.